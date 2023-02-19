ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite a nine-point effort from junior midfielder Katie Pascale , the University at Albany women’s lacrosse team dropped a high-scoring affair against Cornell University in the Great Danes’ 2023 home opener Saturday afternoon.



Key Stats

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “It was a tough battle today against a strong Cornell team. We knew it was going to be a fight from start to finish and it was. I thought we came out really strong in the opening quarter. We took a lead, but it’s a game of runs and we knew they were going to get some momentum at some point. We just want to continue to limit those runs and it was a fight to the end. We’ll be ready to learn and move on to the next game.”



How it Happened