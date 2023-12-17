ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A double-double performance by senior Kayla Cooper and a strong first quarter helped the Great Danes extend their winning streak to five with a 39-point victory over Stonehill, Saturday afternoon.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Stonehill is a well-coached team and I am really proud of the way our entire team contributed at both ends of the floor. We shared the ball extremely well and put four quarters together defensively.”
KEY STATS
- Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes in four out of five major stats – 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and five steals.
- Freshman Deja Evans followed closely behind with 13 points and seven rebounds with a team-high two blocks.
- Junior Meghan Huerter tallied 11 points to make it the second consecutive game with three Great Danes in the double-digits.
- With three each, Huerter and junior Lilly Phillips combined for six of UAlbany’s nine three-pointers against the Skyhawks.
- Dressing 10 players, all of them scored at least one field goal to help contribute to the score.
- As a team, the Great Danes shot 50% from both the field and from behind the arc.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Winning the opening tipoff, UAlbany scored on its first possession from a corner three made by graduate student Helene Haegerstrand.
- Holding the Skyhawks off, Stonehill tallied their first field goal with 4:13 on the first-quarter clock.
- Nearing the end of the first quarter, the Great Danes scored nine straight points to gain a 22-7 advantage with just under 90 seconds remaining.
- Trading three-pointers to begin the second quarter, the Great Danes continued to hold a double-digit lead, 27-15, three minutes into action.
- As the second quarter progressed, the contest became more defensive as both sides slowed the scoring by forcing turnovers.
- Beginning with 2:21 on the clock, a 12-point scoring run gave UAlbany their biggest lead yet going into halftime, 43-21.
- The two teams went back and forth to begin the third with the Great Danes gradually extending the point gap.
- Meghan Huerter made it a 28-point gap with a three-pointer at 6:14.
- After about three minutes without a UAlbany basket, Lilly Phillips hit a three to begin a 7-2 scoring run that closed the third quarter, 63-31.
- Defense was the name of the game in the beginning of the final quarter. With just three field goals in the first five minutes, the Great Danes held a 67-33 lead with 5:10 remaining in the contest.
- Deja Evans and sophomore Marie Sepp combined for nine points in the fourth quarter as UAlbany worked for a 41-point advantage, 77-36, the largest of the contest, with just over a minute in the game.
- The Skyhawks got the last say with a jumper to make it a 39-point victory for the Great Danes.
NEXT: The Great Danes will head on the road to face UMass on Wednesday, December 20.