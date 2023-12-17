ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A double-double performance by senior Kayla Cooper and a strong first quarter helped the Great Danes extend their winning streak to five with a 39-point victory over Stonehill, Saturday afternoon.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “Stonehill is a well-coached team and I am really proud of the way our entire team contributed at both ends of the floor. We shared the ball extremely well and put four quarters together defensively.”

KEY STATS

Kayla Cooper led the Great Danes in four out of five major stats – 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

Freshman Deja Evans followed closely behind with 13 points and seven rebounds with a team-high two blocks.

Junior Meghan Huerter tallied 11 points to make it the second consecutive game with three Great Danes in the double-digits.

With three each, Huerter and junior Lilly Phillips combined for six of UAlbany’s nine three-pointers against the Skyhawks.

Dressing 10 players, all of them scored at least one field goal to help contribute to the score.

As a team, the Great Danes shot 50% from both the field and from behind the arc.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Winning the opening tipoff, UAlbany scored on its first possession from a corner three made by graduate student Helene Haegerstrand.

Holding the Skyhawks off, Stonehill tallied their first field goal with 4:13 on the first-quarter clock.

Nearing the end of the first quarter, the Great Danes scored nine straight points to gain a 22-7 advantage with just under 90 seconds remaining.

Trading three-pointers to begin the second quarter, the Great Danes continued to hold a double-digit lead, 27-15, three minutes into action.

As the second quarter progressed, the contest became more defensive as both sides slowed the scoring by forcing turnovers.

Beginning with 2:21 on the clock, a 12-point scoring run gave UAlbany their biggest lead yet going into halftime, 43-21.

The two teams went back and forth to begin the third with the Great Danes gradually extending the point gap.

Meghan Huerter made it a 28-point gap with a three-pointer at 6:14.

After about three minutes without a UAlbany basket, Lilly Phillips hit a three to begin a 7-2 scoring run that closed the third quarter, 63-31.

Defense was the name of the game in the beginning of the final quarter. With just three field goals in the first five minutes, the Great Danes held a 67-33 lead with 5:10 remaining in the contest.

Deja Evans and sophomore Marie Sepp combined for nine points in the fourth quarter as UAlbany worked for a 41-point advantage, 77-36, the largest of the contest, with just over a minute in the game.

The Skyhawks got the last say with a jumper to make it a 39-point victory for the Great Danes.

NEXT: The Great Danes will head on the road to face UMass on Wednesday, December 20.