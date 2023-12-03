ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The Great Danes earned their third consecutive win against Siena after a second-half explosion, both on offense and defense, that propelled them to a double-digit victory.
COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I am so excited for our players for winning their third straight Albany Cup. Tonight was a really tough battle. Siena dictated the tempo and really made us feel uncomfortable in the first half. Coming out of halftime, I thought the players did a great job of slowing down, executing, and taking care of the ball. We had great contributions off of the bench and I am so proud of how unselfish we played down the stretch.”
KEY STATS
- Graduate student Helene Haegerstrand and senior Kayla Cooper led the scoring with 13 points each.
- Graduate student Sarah Karpell tallied a team-high four assists, including her 250th career assist.
- Freshman Deja Evans recorded 10 rebounds in the win, including four offensive boards.
- The Great Danes shot 53.7% from the field and 38.9% from behind the arc.
- UAlbany tallied 17 assists against Siena, their highest against Division I opponents this season.
- This was the second time this season that four Great Danes earned double-digit point totals – Cooper (13), Haegerstrand (13), Karpell (11), and junior Lilly Phillips (11).
- Overall, the Great Danes scored 20 points off the bench.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After winning the tip-off, the Great Danes opened the scoring on their first possession with Deja Evans making the basket.
- The two sides traded buckets to start the game but a Lilly Phillips three-pointer gave UAlbany the lead with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
- The Saints battled back to equalize the score at 19-19 to end the first quarter.
- The Great Danes started the second quarter with a seven-point scoring run to take the lead.
- To take its first lead of the contest, 31-30, with 2:30 remaining in the second quarter, Siena rallied behind a strong defensive effort.
- UAlbany’s offense surged as they made consecutive baskets to push ahead late in the second quarter.
- Reducing the UAlbany lead to 37-36, Siena hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to enter halftime with the game’s momentum.
- The Great Danes scored first in the second half with a corner three made by Helene Haegerstrand.
- UAlbany steadily pushed ahead as the third quarter progressed with accurate shooting from the charity strike.
- The Great Dane defense held the Saints to just three baskets throughout the third quarter.
- Allowing just one Saint three-pointer at 3:51, UAlbany gained a 57-44 lead going into the final quarter.
- Siena scored seven consecutive points to start the fourth quarter as they looked to stage a comeback.
- Coming off the bench, juniors Abby Ray and Meghan Huerter helped maintain the UAlbany lead with key baskets and defensive pressure.
- The Great Danes’ offense came to life midway through the fourth quarter as they went on a 10-point run to extend their lead to 69-52 with 3:53 on the clock.
- Holding the Siena offense to just 14 points in the fourth, UAlbany closed out the contest, 76-58, for their third Albany Cup victory in as many years.
NEXT: The Great Danes will head on the road to face CCSU on Wednesday (Dec. 6).