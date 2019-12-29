Ualbany will search for first road win at Columbia

ALBANY, N.Y. - The UAlbany men's basketball team could be without its leading scorer as it chases its first road win of the season Monday at Columbia. Cameron Healy has been sidelined with what Head Coach Will Brown is calling a "hip situation".

According to Brown, Healy "took a bad spill" late in the game against Monmouth. He didn't practice Thursday or Friday, and Brown wasn't sure if the sophomore guard would practice Saturday. Healy got his hips realigned Friday and told Brown he felt a little better after the adjustment. He hasn't been ruled out for Monday's game, but will only play if he can practice by Sunday.