The Great Danes will travel down to the City to face Columbia in search for their first road win of the season.
UAlbany is going into this matchup with a zero-and-six road record.
Head Coach will brown said the focus this week heading into their last game before conference play is the defense, most importantly trying to stop Columbia’s senior guard Mike Smith.
Ualbany will search for first road win at Columbia
