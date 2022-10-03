ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Last season was a special one for the UAlbany women’s basketball team. The Great Danes went 23-10, winning the America East, and returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. Now, they look to run it back.

The Danes started practice on Friday. UAlbany is truly running it back, returning 11 players to go along with three freshman. The Danes plan to use their experience to their advantage. “I think last year we knew what we wanted but we didn’t know how to get it,” said redshirt junior guard Morgan Haney. “Winning a championship is something we hadn’t accomplished before. Now we have that confidence going into the season, knowing what it’s like, knowing what it takes to get there. And then bringing those freshman along and really trying to build our culture even more, and now we know from the start what it takes.”

But the Danes aren’t taking anything for granted. “Last year we were picked fifth, so kind of having that underdog mentality, but we want to continue to have that underdog mentality because we know the only reason we were in that position is because we worked really, really hard,” said head coach Colleen Mullen. “Just because we won last year doesn’t mean we’re going to win this year.”

UAlbany tips their season off at Hudson Valley Community College November 11th against Merrimack.