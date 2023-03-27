ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — LOCATION: UAlbany Field – Albany, N.Y.
RECORDS: UAlbany 9-8, 2-0 America East | UMass Lowell 9-14-1, 0-2 America East
SHORT STORY: After going to nine innings in the first game, the Great Danes earned a four-run victory to complete a doubleheader sweep over UMass Lowell, Sunday afternoon.
GAME ONE
SCORE: UAlbany 7, UMass Lowell 6 (9 innings)
KEY STATS
- Senior Morgan Petty led the Great Danes with three RBI while going 3-4 at the plate.
- Notching a hit in each one of her four at-bats, senior Caitlyn Mitros tallied one triple while adding a run and an RBI.
- Junior Jordan Nastos owned a team-high three runs and two doubles.
- Senior pitcher Wendi Hammond pitched for the complete-game win with five strikeouts.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After earning three-straight outs in the field, the Great Danes grabbed a two-run lead in the first inning.
- Caitlyn Mitros grabbed the first single to put two runners on base and Morgan Petty followed it up with an RBI single.
- Petty took advantage of an error by the pitcher to cross home plate for the second run.
- UMass Lowell put a runner on base but the Great Danes held them at second.
- After sophomore Caitlyn Frederick got on base with a bunt, Jordan Nastos hit a double to help Frederick cross home before earning a run after Mitros’ following bunt.
- The River Hawks closed the lead with a single run in the third inning.
- UAlbany regained a four-run lead after Petty hit an RBI single to drive in Mitros in the bottom of the fourth.
- After a scoreless fifth inning, UMass Lowell added a second run in the top of the sixth.
- Once again, the Great Danes answered with a run as Petty hit an RBI double.
- The River Hawks tied the score at six in the seventh inning.
- Unable to take the lead, UAlbany headed to extra innings with UMass Lowell.
- The Great Danes notched three-straight outs in the field and tallied two hits in the eighth but they were unable to score a run.
- After getting three outs in four batters, UAlbany headed back to the dugout.
- Freshman Sara Anderson hit a leadoff single to start the bottom of the ninth.
- As redshirt-freshman Maya Thompson got on base with an error, Anderson advanced two bases to score and earn the game-winning run.
GAME TWO
SCORE: UAlbany 8, UMass Lowell 4
KEY STATS
- Jordan Nastos and Sara Anderson led with two RBI each.
- Anderson and Caitlyn Mitros shared the highest success rate with two hits from three at-bats each.
- Mitros tallied a game-high three stolen bases.
- Pitching six innings, redshirt-sophomore Kate Powers earned the win with seven strikeouts.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- UMass Lowell started the game with a two-run homer in the first inning.
- After walking, Caitlyn Mitros stole second and third before crossing home to make it a one-run game.
- The River Hawks extended their lead with one run in the second inning.
- The Great Danes took the lead in the bottom of the third.
- After tying the score with unearned runs from Morgan Petty and Mitros, Sara Anderson hit an RBI single as the Great Danes gained a one-run lead, 4-3, after three innings.
- After a scoreless fourth, UML tied the score in the top of the fifth.
- Anderson added a second RBI single to help UAlbany regain its lead in the bottom of the fifth.
- Seeing three batters in the top of the sixth, the Great Dane defense tallied a double play to put them down.
- With UAlbany putting two singles on the board, Jordan Nastos notched a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.
- Mitros followed with an RBI single as Nastos scored what proved to be the final run of the game.
- UMass Lowell put two runners on base in the top of the seventh but a final strikeout from relief pitcher Wendi Hammond closed the contest with a Great Dane victory.
NEXT: UAlbany will continue its conference schedule with a three-game series at Maine (April 1-2).