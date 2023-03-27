ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — LOCATION: UAlbany Field – Albany, N.Y.

RECORDS: UAlbany 9-8, 2-0 America East | UMass Lowell 9-14-1, 0-2 America East

SHORT STORY: After going to nine innings in the first game, the Great Danes earned a four-run victory to complete a doubleheader sweep over UMass Lowell, Sunday afternoon.

GAME ONE

SCORE: UAlbany 7, UMass Lowell 6 (9 innings)

KEY STATS

Senior Morgan Petty led the Great Danes with three RBI while going 3-4 at the plate.

Notching a hit in each one of her four at-bats, senior Caitlyn Mitros tallied one triple while adding a run and an RBI.

Junior Jordan Nastos owned a team-high three runs and two doubles.

Senior pitcher Wendi Hammond pitched for the complete-game win with five strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After earning three-straight outs in the field, the Great Danes grabbed a two-run lead in the first inning.

Caitlyn Mitros grabbed the first single to put two runners on base and Morgan Petty followed it up with an RBI single.

Petty took advantage of an error by the pitcher to cross home plate for the second run.

UMass Lowell put a runner on base but the Great Danes held them at second.

After sophomore Caitlyn Frederick got on base with a bunt, Jordan Nastos hit a double to help Frederick cross home before earning a run after Mitros’ following bunt.

The River Hawks closed the lead with a single run in the third inning.

UAlbany regained a four-run lead after Petty hit an RBI single to drive in Mitros in the bottom of the fourth.

After a scoreless fifth inning, UMass Lowell added a second run in the top of the sixth.

Once again, the Great Danes answered with a run as Petty hit an RBI double.

The River Hawks tied the score at six in the seventh inning.

Unable to take the lead, UAlbany headed to extra innings with UMass Lowell.

The Great Danes notched three-straight outs in the field and tallied two hits in the eighth but they were unable to score a run.

After getting three outs in four batters, UAlbany headed back to the dugout.

Freshman Sara Anderson hit a leadoff single to start the bottom of the ninth.

As redshirt-freshman Maya Thompson got on base with an error, Anderson advanced two bases to score and earn the game-winning run.

GAME TWO

SCORE: UAlbany 8, UMass Lowell 4

KEY STATS

Jordan Nastos and Sara Anderson led with two RBI each.

Anderson and Caitlyn Mitros shared the highest success rate with two hits from three at-bats each.

Mitros tallied a game-high three stolen bases.

Pitching six innings, redshirt-sophomore Kate Powers earned the win with seven strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UMass Lowell started the game with a two-run homer in the first inning.

After walking, Caitlyn Mitros stole second and third before crossing home to make it a one-run game.

The River Hawks extended their lead with one run in the second inning.

The Great Danes took the lead in the bottom of the third.

After tying the score with unearned runs from Morgan Petty and Mitros, Sara Anderson hit an RBI single as the Great Danes gained a one-run lead, 4-3, after three innings.

After a scoreless fourth, UML tied the score in the top of the fifth.

Anderson added a second RBI single to help UAlbany regain its lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Seeing three batters in the top of the sixth, the Great Dane defense tallied a double play to put them down.

With UAlbany putting two singles on the board, Jordan Nastos notched a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth.

Mitros followed with an RBI single as Nastos scored what proved to be the final run of the game.

UMass Lowell put two runners on base in the top of the seventh but a final strikeout from relief pitcher Wendi Hammond closed the contest with a Great Dane victory.

NEXT: UAlbany will continue its conference schedule with a three-game series at Maine (April 1-2).