ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany softball team grabbed early leads in both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader with Siena College, leading the Great Danes to a sweep of the Saints.

GAME ONE

SCORE: UAlbany 4, Siena 1

KEY STATS

Senior Caitlyn Mitros led with the only two RBI.

Senior Morgan Petty went 3-4 at-bat for a team-high batting average.

Senior Wendi Hammond hit the Great Danes’ first triple of the season. Senior Maddi Petrella followed with a second triple.

Hammond pitched the complete game with three strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Morgan Petty tallied the first hit of the game in the first inning.

Siena notched their first single in the bottom of the first.

Putting two runners on base with a walk for graduate student Chloe Lewis and a single from Wendi Hammond, Caitlyn Mitros drove in two runs with a double.

The Great Dane defense tallied three-straight outs in the second inning.

After putting three singles on the board, freshman Deanna Grahek added a run by stealing home in the third inning.

In the field, UAlbany added a second three-up, three-down inning in the fourth.

Petty crossed home for the fourth, and final, Great Dane run in the top of the fifth.

Siena got the final say with a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

GAME TWO

SCORE: UAlbany 8, Siena 4

KEY STATS

Junior Jordan Nastos led the Great Danes with three RBI from two hits, including a home run.

Morgan Petty and senior Schuyler Ossman followed with two RBI each.

Four Great Danes hit a double – Petty, Ossman, sophomore Sierra Fretz, and graduate student Chloe Lewis.

All nine starters tallied at least one hit.

Redshirt-sophomore Kate Powers pitched 5.2 innings for the win with three strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Sophomore Caitlyn Frederick notched the first hit of the contest in the top of the first.

The Saints tallied a leadoff single to open the bottom of the first.

Grabbing two doubles in the second inning, the Great Danes put up one run from Sierra Fretz with Schuyler Ossman’s double.

Siena loaded the bases in the second but the UAlbany defense left all three on base to head back to the dugout.

Taking two bases on balls, Morgan Petty hit a double to drive in two RBI and give the Great Danes a 3-0 lead at the end of the third.

A home run from Jordan Nastos added three runs before Frederick made her way around the bases for a seven-run advantage.

The Saints closed the scoring gap with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Deanna Grahek scored what proved to be the final Great Dane run on a sacrifice fly ball from Ossman in the top of the fifth.

UAlbany held Siena to just three batters in the fifth before the Saints added two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The Great Danes closed the contest with a double-play in the seventh inning for a four-run victory.

NEXT: The Great Danes are set to continue at home with their first conference series against UMass Lowell (Mar. 25-26).