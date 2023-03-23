ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany softball team grabbed early leads in both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader with Siena College, leading the Great Danes to a sweep of the Saints.

GAME ONE

SCORE: UAlbany 4, Siena 1

KEY STATS

  • Senior Caitlyn Mitros led with the only two RBI.
  • Senior Morgan Petty went 3-4 at-bat for a team-high batting average.
  • Senior Wendi Hammond hit the Great Danes’ first triple of the season. Senior Maddi Petrella followed with a second triple.
  • Hammond pitched the complete game with three strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Morgan Petty tallied the first hit of the game in the first inning.
  • Siena notched their first single in the bottom of the first.
  • Putting two runners on base with a walk for graduate student Chloe Lewis and a single from Wendi Hammond, Caitlyn Mitros drove in two runs with a double.
  • The Great Dane defense tallied three-straight outs in the second inning.
  • After putting three singles on the board, freshman Deanna Grahek added a run by stealing home in the third inning.
  • In the field, UAlbany added a second three-up, three-down inning in the fourth.
  • Petty crossed home for the fourth, and final, Great Dane run in the top of the fifth.
  • Siena got the final say with a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

GAME TWO

SCORE: UAlbany 8, Siena 4

KEY STATS

  • Junior Jordan Nastos led the Great Danes with three RBI from two hits, including a home run.
  • Morgan Petty and senior Schuyler Ossman followed with two RBI each.
  • Four Great Danes hit a double – Petty, Ossman, sophomore Sierra Fretz, and graduate student Chloe Lewis.
  • All nine starters tallied at least one hit.
  • Redshirt-sophomore Kate Powers pitched 5.2 innings for the win with three strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Sophomore Caitlyn Frederick notched the first hit of the contest in the top of the first.
  • The Saints tallied a leadoff single to open the bottom of the first.
  • Grabbing two doubles in the second inning, the Great Danes put up one run from Sierra Fretz with Schuyler Ossman’s double.
  • Siena loaded the bases in the second but the UAlbany defense left all three on base to head back to the dugout.
  • Taking two bases on balls, Morgan Petty hit a double to drive in two RBI and give the Great Danes a 3-0 lead at the end of the third.
  • A home run from Jordan Nastos added three runs before Frederick made her way around the bases for a seven-run advantage.
  • The Saints closed the scoring gap with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
  • Deanna Grahek scored what proved to be the final Great Dane run on a sacrifice fly ball from Ossman in the top of the fifth.
  • UAlbany held Siena to just three batters in the fifth before the Saints added two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
  • The Great Danes closed the contest with a double-play in the seventh inning for a four-run victory.

NEXT: The Great Danes are set to continue at home with their first conference series against UMass Lowell (Mar. 25-26).