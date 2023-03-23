ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany softball team grabbed early leads in both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader with Siena College, leading the Great Danes to a sweep of the Saints.
GAME ONE
SCORE: UAlbany 4, Siena 1
KEY STATS
- Senior Caitlyn Mitros led with the only two RBI.
- Senior Morgan Petty went 3-4 at-bat for a team-high batting average.
- Senior Wendi Hammond hit the Great Danes’ first triple of the season. Senior Maddi Petrella followed with a second triple.
- Hammond pitched the complete game with three strikeouts.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Morgan Petty tallied the first hit of the game in the first inning.
- Siena notched their first single in the bottom of the first.
- Putting two runners on base with a walk for graduate student Chloe Lewis and a single from Wendi Hammond, Caitlyn Mitros drove in two runs with a double.
- The Great Dane defense tallied three-straight outs in the second inning.
- After putting three singles on the board, freshman Deanna Grahek added a run by stealing home in the third inning.
- In the field, UAlbany added a second three-up, three-down inning in the fourth.
- Petty crossed home for the fourth, and final, Great Dane run in the top of the fifth.
- Siena got the final say with a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
GAME TWO
SCORE: UAlbany 8, Siena 4
KEY STATS
- Junior Jordan Nastos led the Great Danes with three RBI from two hits, including a home run.
- Morgan Petty and senior Schuyler Ossman followed with two RBI each.
- Four Great Danes hit a double – Petty, Ossman, sophomore Sierra Fretz, and graduate student Chloe Lewis.
- All nine starters tallied at least one hit.
- Redshirt-sophomore Kate Powers pitched 5.2 innings for the win with three strikeouts.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Sophomore Caitlyn Frederick notched the first hit of the contest in the top of the first.
- The Saints tallied a leadoff single to open the bottom of the first.
- Grabbing two doubles in the second inning, the Great Danes put up one run from Sierra Fretz with Schuyler Ossman’s double.
- Siena loaded the bases in the second but the UAlbany defense left all three on base to head back to the dugout.
- Taking two bases on balls, Morgan Petty hit a double to drive in two RBI and give the Great Danes a 3-0 lead at the end of the third.
- A home run from Jordan Nastos added three runs before Frederick made her way around the bases for a seven-run advantage.
- The Saints closed the scoring gap with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
- Deanna Grahek scored what proved to be the final Great Dane run on a sacrifice fly ball from Ossman in the top of the fifth.
- UAlbany held Siena to just three batters in the fifth before the Saints added two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
- The Great Danes closed the contest with a double-play in the seventh inning for a four-run victory.
NEXT: The Great Danes are set to continue at home with their first conference series against UMass Lowell (Mar. 25-26).