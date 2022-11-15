TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team used the second half to defeat local school Union in the team’s 2022-23 home opener. Freshman Jonathan Beagle, fresh off his first America East Rookie of the Week title, secured his first collegiate double-double with a career-high 17 points and 13 rebounds. The Great Danes, down going into the locker room at halftime, shot 58.1% in the second half to retake the lead and secure the win.
Coach Bobby Jordan
“First off, I just want to thank Coach [Dwayne] Killings, our athletic department, Mark Benson and Vic Cegles, for giving me the opportunity to coach these games. It’s been a great experience for me, and I appreciate them having faith in me. In terms of the game, resiliency was the name of the game for our guys… Our guys did a great job of fighting through adversity and answering the bell like they did in the second half tonight.”
Key Stat Lines
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led all UAlbany scorers with 26 points. He went 6-13 from the field, 4-10 from three, and a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe. He also led the team in assists (5), steals (4), and minutes (33).
- Jonathan Beagle recorded his first collegiate double-double with a career-high 17 points and 13 rebounds. The freshman also had a team-high two blocks.
- Aaron Reddish had a season-high 17 points off the bench. He shot 75% from deep, hitting 3-4 long balls.
- Sarju Patel finished as the fourth Great Dane in double figures with 11 points. He went 4-9 from the field and 2-6 from three.
- UAlbany shot 50% (30-60) from the field and 37.5% (9-24) from three. Union shot 47.5% (29-61) from the field and 41.7% (5-12) from three.
- Union finished with 15 turnovers, UAlbany had 12
- UAlbany won the rebound war 37-30.
How it Happened:
- By the first media timeout, UAlbany jumped out to a 7-5 lead. Jonathan Beagle started 2-2 from the field and Gerald Drumgoole Jr. hit his first three of the night.
- By the halfway point of the first half UAlbany was able to build a 19-13 advantage. Aaron Reddish started hot from three, going 2-2 from deep.
- Union was able to shrink the lead to 25-24 by the final media timeout of the first half. Beagle led the team with seven points while also picking up eight rebounds.
- Union took its first lead of the night, 28-27, following a dunk from Edward Baptiste in the final two minutes.
- Right before the final buzzer, Union’s Mike Manley was able to lay one in to take a 30-29 lead into the locker room.
- The Great Danes shot 41.4% (12-29) from the field and 23.1% (3-13) from three in the first half. The Dutchmen shot 40.6% (13-32) from the field and 25% (1-4) from three.
- UAlbany came out of the locker room hot, going on an 11-4 run to start the second half and take a 40-34 lead. Drumgoole led the charge with four free throws and a three-pointer that forced a Union timeout.
- Following the timeout, the Great Danes hit three three-pointers in a row – one from Reddish, one from Sarju Patel, and another from Drumgoole Jr.
- By the midway point, UAlbany was able to extend the lead to 55-47 after shooting 4-7 from deep.
- UAlbany shot 58.1% (18-31) from the field and 54.5% (6-11) from three in the second half. Union shot 55.2% (16-29) from the field and 50% (4-8) from three.
Next: The Great Danes hit the road to play St. Joseph’s on Thursday night before traveling to Daytona Beach for the Sunshine Slam.