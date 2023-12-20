ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Sophomore quarterback Reese Poffenbarger led the best season in UAlbany history, reaching their first ever FCS Semifinal. He set the single season UAlbany record for offensive yards in the process, while also setting the Great Danes record for career touchdown passes with 60. He’s proved it all at the FCS level. Now, he’s looking to take it to the FBS level.

Poffenbarger announced on X Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal. Poffenbarger threw for 3,603 yards and 36 touchdowns last season, adding five touchdowns on the ground.

Poffenbarger’s statement read in part, “”As I enter a new chapter in my academic and athletic journey, it’s truly difficult to express the gratitude I have for the city of Albany and all of the amazing people here,” wrote Poffenbarger. “Over the past two years, the University of Albany has been more than just a school, it has been a home away from home and will always hold in a special place in my heart”

A university spokesman said the team wishes Reese the best, but they have no further comment. The Danes have already lost a few key contributors from last season to the portal, including the FCS sack leader Anton Juncaj and defensive lineman Elijah Hills.