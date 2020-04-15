UAlbany picks up two more commitments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s Will Brown said the recruiting needs for the men’s basketball team were twofold — to bring in perimeter players that can create offense, and athletic, productive big men — but so far the head coach has only addressed his backcourt holes. He and his staff picked up two more commitments from perimeter players, bringing the total scholarships allotted for incoming guards to four, and leaves those promised to incoming forwards/centers at zero with two more left to offer for next season.

Former Player of the Year in the New York City Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) C.J. Kelly announced his decision to don the purple and gold on social media Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-5 guard was sidelined last season with a knee injury. He made the MEAC All-Rookie team in his one year at Norfolk State the season before, averaging 4.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game.

The Long Island native was a stud on the court coming out of high school, averaging 28 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game as a senior at Queens Teaching, but his grades and test scores did not meet what was needed to receive a scholarship. He was forced to sit out a year, and was left with three years of eligibility. He’ll have two years left of eligibility with the Great Danes.

Loyola (MD) senior Chuck Champion has also declared his intent to join UAlbany as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-4 guard calls himself a “versatile” player, saying he can play positions one through three, which include point guard, shooting guard, and small forward.

“On offense I like to create for myself and great for others off the bounce,” he said, which would explain why Brown offered him. The head coach was targeting perimeter playmakers in this class. “I can shoot a little bit. My bread and butter is probably my pull-up game, I’d say. One,

two-dribble pull-ups. But I can do it all,” said Champion.

With the Greyhounds, Champion averaged 8.6 points, 2.6 rebound, and 1.4 assists per game over three-and-a-half seasons. His senior campaign was cut short by a broken foot. The Philadelphia native said he got his walking boot off a couple weeks ago, and the healing process is coming along. He expects to be back to full strength, and intends to bring “years of experience, leadership, and talent” to upstate New York.

