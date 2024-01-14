ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s basketball team remains unbeaten, 5-0, in the new Broadview Center this season. Saturday, the Great Danes upended in-state rival Binghamton by 20 points, winning 95-75 to also improve to 2-0 in the early America East season.
Key Stats
- Sebastian Thomas led all scorers with a 30-point performance, and also led the Great Danes with seven assists
- Five Great Danes scored in double figures
- Marcus Jackson tied his career high with 15 points, shooting 6-8 from the floor
- Muneer Newton set career highs with 13 points and 13 rebounds, recording his first career double-double
- UAlbany recorded 10 steals to Binghamton’s one, and committed just five turnovers
- UAlbany outscoring Binghamton 15-4 off of turnovers
- The teams combined to score 98 points in the paint
- Binghamton’s Symir Torrence scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and recorded eight assists, just missing a triple-double
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “I was really proud of our guys today. Over the course of the past couple days we’ve had a few different people interact with our program. We were at a restaurant called Yono’s, and the owner of the restaurant that had a big sign that says ‘Sense of Urgency’, and that was one of the messages to our guys. I thought our defense was good against a team that is very good in transition. I thought it was a great program win for us and I thank the community for coming out.”
How it Happened
- Binghamton won the opening tip and quickly jumped out to an 8-4 lead. UAlbany responded scoring each of the next 12 points to lead 16-8 with 15:02 remaining in the first half.
- After the first media timeout, Binghamton scored four consecutive points to cut into the Great Danes’ lead. UAlbany answered back with a 7-3 scoring run to build a 23-15 advantage.
- UAlbany utilized their fast-paced offense as they attacked the paint, expanding their lead to 40-27, the largest of the contest to that point, with seven minutes remaining in the first half. Sebastian Thomas led the scoring effort with 12 points.
- With the first half winding down, the Bearcats offense found its grove, going on an 8-3 run to fight back and reduce the UAlbany lead.
- The Great Danes closed out the first half with a 45-35 advantage. Thomas was the leading point scorer with 14, followed by Amar’e Marshall with 12. Muneer Newton was active on the glass, tallying 10 rebounds including seven offensive boards. As a team, UAlbany shot 39.5% (17-43) from the field while going 5-13 from behind the arc. Binghamton shot 53.8% (14-26) while going 2-3 from three.
- The Great Danes came out of the break strong, shooting 5-8 from the field to expand their lead to 56-41 in the first four minutes of the second half. Thomas led the charge scoring four points while also recording two assists.
- The Bearcats were not done yet as they rallied back with a 9-2 scoring streak to reduce the deficit to single digits with 13 minutes on the clock.
- With seven minutes remaining in the contest great passing and teamwork by UAlbany pushed them to their first 20-point lead, 79-58. The Great Danes had tallied eight assists so far in the second half.
- The Great Danes won the game by 20 points, 95-75. Thomas finished as the leading scorer with 30 points, his second 30-point effort of the season.
Next: UAlbany hosts UMass Lowell on January 18.