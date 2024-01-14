ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s basketball team remains unbeaten, 5-0, in the new Broadview Center this season. Saturday, the Great Danes upended in-state rival Binghamton by 20 points, winning 95-75 to also improve to 2-0 in the early America East season.



Key Stats

led all scorers with a 30-point performance, and also led the Great Danes with seven assists Five Great Danes scored in double figures

tied his career high with 15 points, shooting 6-8 from the floor Muneer Newton set career highs with 13 points and 13 rebounds, recording his first career double-double

set career highs with 13 points and 13 rebounds, recording his first career double-double UAlbany recorded 10 steals to Binghamton’s one, and committed just five turnovers

UAlbany outscoring Binghamton 15-4 off of turnovers

The teams combined to score 98 points in the paint

Binghamton’s Symir Torrence scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and recorded eight assists, just missing a triple-double

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I was really proud of our guys today. Over the course of the past couple days we’ve had a few different people interact with our program. We were at a restaurant called Yono’s, and the owner of the restaurant that had a big sign that says ‘Sense of Urgency’, and that was one of the messages to our guys. I thought our defense was good against a team that is very good in transition. I thought it was a great program win for us and I thank the community for coming out.”



How it Happened

Binghamton won the opening tip and quickly jumped out to an 8-4 lead. UAlbany responded scoring each of the next 12 points to lead 16-8 with 15:02 remaining in the first half.

After the first media timeout, Binghamton scored four consecutive points to cut into the Great Danes’ lead. UAlbany answered back with a 7-3 scoring run to build a 23-15 advantage.

UAlbany utilized their fast-paced offense as they attacked the paint, expanding their lead to 40-27, the largest of the contest to that point, with seven minutes remaining in the first half. Sebastian Thomas led the scoring effort with 12 points.

led the scoring effort with 12 points. With the first half winding down, the Bearcats offense found its grove, going on an 8-3 run to fight back and reduce the UAlbany lead.

The Great Danes closed out the first half with a 45-35 advantage. Thomas was the leading point scorer with 14, followed by Amar’e Marshall with 12. Muneer Newton was active on the glass, tallying 10 rebounds including seven offensive boards. As a team, UAlbany shot 39.5% (17-43) from the field while going 5-13 from behind the arc. Binghamton shot 53.8% (14-26) while going 2-3 from three.

with 12. was active on the glass, tallying 10 rebounds including seven offensive boards. As a team, UAlbany shot 39.5% (17-43) from the field while going 5-13 from behind the arc. Binghamton shot 53.8% (14-26) while going 2-3 from three. The Great Danes came out of the break strong, shooting 5-8 from the field to expand their lead to 56-41 in the first four minutes of the second half. Thomas led the charge scoring four points while also recording two assists.

The Bearcats were not done yet as they rallied back with a 9-2 scoring streak to reduce the deficit to single digits with 13 minutes on the clock.

With seven minutes remaining in the contest great passing and teamwork by UAlbany pushed them to their first 20-point lead, 79-58. The Great Danes had tallied eight assists so far in the second half.

The Great Danes won the game by 20 points, 95-75. Thomas finished as the leading scorer with 30 points, his second 30-point effort of the season.

Next: UAlbany hosts UMass Lowell on January 18.