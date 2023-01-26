ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team opens up its’ 2023 season on Feb. 10, and there are high expectations for the Danes; they were picked to finish in a tie with UMBC in the America East preseason poll that was released Wednesday morning.

UAlbany recorded a 3-3 league record last year – good for fifth in the conference, and return a host of talent. Five of its’ top six leading scorers are back, including senior attackmen/midfielder Graydon Hogg, who’s coming off a team-best 38-point campaign.

The Danes will have to navigate through a gauntlet of a non-conference slate first. They open their schedule on the road against Syracuse University, and then host both the reigning national champion, Maryland, on March 11, and the defending national runner-up, Cornell, on Feb. 18.

Head coach Scott Marr is excited for the potential, though, of such a balanced roster.

“I think we’re a little bit of a veteran group, and then we have some good, fresh young kids in there,” said Marr. “Silas Richmond on attack, and Alex Pfeiffer, and Max Neeson (are) guys that are freshmen that should contribute. I like our energy; I like how we’ve been practicing. And I think we’re still gonna try to be that team that pushes the ball, and plays exciting lacrosse, and has fun playing.”

Vermont was tabbed to finish first in the conference, UAlbany travels to the Catamounts on March 25.