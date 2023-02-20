ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s Lacrosse team showed no fear against No. 2, Cornell, Saturday afternoon. The Danes went into halftime leading 6-5, but the Big Red defense held them to just one goal in the third quarter allowing them to take the lead.

UAlbany stormed back in the fourth quarter tying the game at nine with ten minutes to go in regulation, but Cornell went on a late three-to-nothing run that allowed them to pull away. Despite the loss head coach Scott Marr said that he’s glad to see the improvements in his team since week one. However, he understands there are still some things they need to work on.

“We had one goal in mind all week and that was to improve from last week and I thought we did that tenfold,” Marr said. “Our poise our communication on defense like Jake was saying, our opportunities on offense I thought we played with great energy. Again we made a lot of steps forward, but we also at the same time you know there were some mistakes that cost us a couple of goals, we failed to clear the ball a couple of times and that turned into goals for them you know a couple of penalties too but overall I’m very pleased with how we improved this week.”

UAlbany will take the field against Drexel on Saturday, February 25, at 12 PM.