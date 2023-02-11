SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team was overwhelmed by a Syracuse University offensive attack in its’ 2023 season opener at JMA Wireless Dome Friday night. The Danes fell 20-7 as three Orange players recorded hat tricks.



Key Stats

Silas Richmond and Alex Pfeiffer scored their first career goals as Great Danes

and scored their first career goals as Great Danes Richmond and Jack Pucci each scored twice

each scored twice Regan Endres won 11 of 22 faceoffs

won 11 of 22 faceoffs Jack VanValkenburgh recorded seven saves off the bench

recorded seven saves off the bench UAlbany outshot Syracuse 15-8 in the fourth quarter

Both teams combined to go 44-44 on clear attempts

Head Coach Scott Marr : “Give Syracuse credit, they shot the lights out of the ball. Their offense played very well. I thought it was different for us, I didn’t think we shot very well early on, and we didn’t get too many saves. There were a lot of breakdowns for us but a lot of positives as well. I thought we played hard, and we had some opportunities, we just didn’t bury the ball. We’ll regroup this week and get back at it next weekend.”



How it Happened

Syracuse scored first, just 35 second after the opening faceoff, when Owen Hiltz assisted Jackson Birtwistle to put the Orange up 1-0 early.

Elijah Gash , playing from his new position in the midfield, responded quickly, finding the back of the net less than a minute late to tie the game at one.

, playing from his new position in the midfield, responded quickly, finding the back of the net less than a minute late to tie the game at one. Syracuse rolled off each of the next five goals to take a 6-1 lead early in the second quarter. The Orange’s run faltered when two UAlbany freshmen, Silas Richmond and Alex Pfeiffer , scored their first career goals back-to-back to bring the Great Danes within three with 10:26 remaining in the second quarter.

and , scored their first career goals back-to-back to bring the Great Danes within three with 10:26 remaining in the second quarter. Syracuse responded with a three-goal run, before Graydon Hogg got on the board with just under 27 seconds remaining before the break. Syracuse took a 9-4 lead into halftime.

got on the board with just under 27 seconds remaining before the break. Syracuse took a 9-4 lead into halftime. Jack Pucci scored his first of two games on a man-up with 13:06 remaining in the third. Syracuse rallied with two-straight to take an 11-5 lead

scored his first of two games on a man-up with 13:06 remaining in the third. Syracuse rallied with two-straight to take an 11-5 lead After a Syracuse penalty, Richmond scored his second goal of the evening, bouncing his shot off a deflection over Syracuse goalkeeper Will Mark to bring the score within five.

Two more goals for Syracuse led to Pucci’s second goal of the evening off a setup from Declan Palandjian . It was UAlbany’s final goal of the game.

. It was UAlbany’s final goal of the game. Syracuse closed the night scoring seven unanswered, and shutting out the Great Danes in the fourth quarter. The Orange ultimately held advantages of 17-12 on faceoffs, 15-9 in saves, and 34-25 in ground balls. Total shots were even, with a slight edge to Syracuse, 43-42, after UAlbany outshot the Orange 15-8 over the final 15 minutes.

Next: UAlbany hosts its first of 10 regular-season home games in 2023, welcoming 2022 national runner-up Cornell to Casey Stadium on February 18.