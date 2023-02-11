SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team was overwhelmed by a Syracuse University offensive attack in its’ 2023 season opener at JMA Wireless Dome Friday night. The Danes fell 20-7 as three Orange players recorded hat tricks.
Key Stats
- Silas Richmond and Alex Pfeiffer scored their first career goals as Great Danes
- Richmond and Jack Pucci each scored twice
- Regan Endres won 11 of 22 faceoffs
- Jack VanValkenburgh recorded seven saves off the bench
- UAlbany outshot Syracuse 15-8 in the fourth quarter
- Both teams combined to go 44-44 on clear attempts
Head Coach Scott Marr: “Give Syracuse credit, they shot the lights out of the ball. Their offense played very well. I thought it was different for us, I didn’t think we shot very well early on, and we didn’t get too many saves. There were a lot of breakdowns for us but a lot of positives as well. I thought we played hard, and we had some opportunities, we just didn’t bury the ball. We’ll regroup this week and get back at it next weekend.”
How it Happened
- Syracuse scored first, just 35 second after the opening faceoff, when Owen Hiltz assisted Jackson Birtwistle to put the Orange up 1-0 early.
- Elijah Gash, playing from his new position in the midfield, responded quickly, finding the back of the net less than a minute late to tie the game at one.
- Syracuse rolled off each of the next five goals to take a 6-1 lead early in the second quarter. The Orange’s run faltered when two UAlbany freshmen, Silas Richmond and Alex Pfeiffer, scored their first career goals back-to-back to bring the Great Danes within three with 10:26 remaining in the second quarter.
- Syracuse responded with a three-goal run, before Graydon Hogg got on the board with just under 27 seconds remaining before the break. Syracuse took a 9-4 lead into halftime.
- Jack Pucci scored his first of two games on a man-up with 13:06 remaining in the third. Syracuse rallied with two-straight to take an 11-5 lead
- After a Syracuse penalty, Richmond scored his second goal of the evening, bouncing his shot off a deflection over Syracuse goalkeeper Will Mark to bring the score within five.
- Two more goals for Syracuse led to Pucci’s second goal of the evening off a setup from Declan Palandjian. It was UAlbany’s final goal of the game.
- Syracuse closed the night scoring seven unanswered, and shutting out the Great Danes in the fourth quarter. The Orange ultimately held advantages of 17-12 on faceoffs, 15-9 in saves, and 34-25 in ground balls. Total shots were even, with a slight edge to Syracuse, 43-42, after UAlbany outshot the Orange 15-8 over the final 15 minutes.
Next: UAlbany hosts its first of 10 regular-season home games in 2023, welcoming 2022 national runner-up Cornell to Casey Stadium on February 18.