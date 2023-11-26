ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team dominated crosstown rival Siena on Sunday night, claiming the Albany Cup with a convincing, 86-51 victory. The 35-point win is the largest margin of victory in any previous Albany Cup game (Division I era).
Coach Dwayne Killings:
“I thought we were trying to make a statement today. It wasn’t necessarily about the Albany Cup, but it was about what we are trying to do for our program… What you saw was a bunch of kids who’ve been working, trying to figure this thing out, playing hard for each other, with each other… I thought we were the best team on the floor today.”
Key Stat Lines
- Amar’e Marshall had the best game of his collegiate career, finishing with 33 points. He also led the team in rebounds, finishing with eight.
- Point guard Sebastian Thomas continued to be a key piece for the Great Danes, dropping 14 points and dishing out four assists, which was tied for the team lead with Marcus Jackson.
- Big man Jonathan Beagle went 6-10 from the field, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. He played a team-high 32 minutes.
- UAlbany shot 51.5% (36-70) from the field and 31.6% (6-19) from three. The defense held Siena to 32.8% (20-61) shooting and 21.4% (3-14) from three.
How it Happened:
- The Great Danes carried a 10-7 lead into the first media timeout. Amar’e Marshall got off to a hot start, dropping eight points after going 3-4 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line.
- The Saints cut the lead to two points, 12-10, by the second media timeout. UAlbany started the game going 0-5 from beyond the arc.
- UAlbany went on an 8-4 run to take a 20-14 advantage with 7:55 remaining in the first half. Jonathan Beagle got into a rhythm, scoring six of the points on the run.
- The Saints responded with a 7-0 run before Beagle ended the spurt with a three-pointer.
- UAlbany carried a 28-23 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Marshall led the team with 12 points, followed by Beagle with nine. Beagle led the team in rebounds with five. UAlbany shot 33.3% (12-36) from the field and went 2-13 from three. Siena shot 28.6% (8-28) from the field and went 2-7 from three.
- The Great Danes came out of the locker room hot, immediately going on a 10-0 run to force a Siena timeout. Marshall slammed down a wide-open dunk to energize the bench before hitting a three to force the timeout.
- With 16:45 remaining, Sebastian Thomas finished a floater to make it 43-23 in favor of UAlbany, the first 20-point lead of the night.
- At the U12 media timeout, UAlbany maintained a 51-33 advantage. The Great Danes outscored the Saints 23-10 in the front of the second half, shooting 50% (8-16) from the field.
- The Great Danes ended the final 10 minutes of action on a 33-16 scoring run, running away for the largest margin of victory in an Albany Cup game (Division I).
Next: The Great Danes are set to play again this Wednesday for the very first time in the brand-new Broadview Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. against visiting Boston University. Stay up to date with UAlbany men’s basketball by following the team on X (@UAlbanyMBB) and Instagram (@ualbany_mbb) for all of the latest news and highlights throughout the year.