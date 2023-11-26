ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team dominated crosstown rival Siena on Sunday night, claiming the Albany Cup with a convincing, 86-51 victory. The 35-point win is the largest margin of victory in any previous Albany Cup game (Division I era).



Coach Dwayne Killings :

“I thought we were trying to make a statement today. It wasn’t necessarily about the Albany Cup, but it was about what we are trying to do for our program… What you saw was a bunch of kids who’ve been working, trying to figure this thing out, playing hard for each other, with each other… I thought we were the best team on the floor today.”



Key Stat Lines

Amar’e Marshall had the best game of his collegiate career, finishing with 33 points. He also led the team in rebounds, finishing with eight.

had the best game of his collegiate career, finishing with 33 points. He also led the team in rebounds, finishing with eight. Point guard Sebastian Thomas continued to be a key piece for the Great Danes, dropping 14 points and dishing out four assists, which was tied for the team lead with Marcus Jackson .

continued to be a key piece for the Great Danes, dropping 14 points and dishing out four assists, which was tied for the team lead with . Big man Jonathan Beagle went 6-10 from the field, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. He played a team-high 32 minutes.

went 6-10 from the field, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. He played a team-high 32 minutes. UAlbany shot 51.5% (36-70) from the field and 31.6% (6-19) from three. The defense held Siena to 32.8% (20-61) shooting and 21.4% (3-14) from three.



How it Happened:

The Great Danes carried a 10-7 lead into the first media timeout. Amar’e Marshall got off to a hot start, dropping eight points after going 3-4 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line.

got off to a hot start, dropping eight points after going 3-4 from the field and 2-2 from the free throw line. The Saints cut the lead to two points, 12-10, by the second media timeout. UAlbany started the game going 0-5 from beyond the arc.

UAlbany went on an 8-4 run to take a 20-14 advantage with 7:55 remaining in the first half. Jonathan Beagle got into a rhythm, scoring six of the points on the run.

got into a rhythm, scoring six of the points on the run. The Saints responded with a 7-0 run before Beagle ended the spurt with a three-pointer.

UAlbany carried a 28-23 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Marshall led the team with 12 points, followed by Beagle with nine. Beagle led the team in rebounds with five. UAlbany shot 33.3% (12-36) from the field and went 2-13 from three. Siena shot 28.6% (8-28) from the field and went 2-7 from three.

The Great Danes came out of the locker room hot, immediately going on a 10-0 run to force a Siena timeout. Marshall slammed down a wide-open dunk to energize the bench before hitting a three to force the timeout.

With 16:45 remaining, Sebastian Thomas finished a floater to make it 43-23 in favor of UAlbany, the first 20-point lead of the night.

finished a floater to make it 43-23 in favor of UAlbany, the first 20-point lead of the night. At the U12 media timeout, UAlbany maintained a 51-33 advantage. The Great Danes outscored the Saints 23-10 in the front of the second half, shooting 50% (8-16) from the field.

The Great Danes ended the final 10 minutes of action on a 33-16 scoring run, running away for the largest margin of victory in an Albany Cup game (Division I).



Next: The Great Danes are set to play again this Wednesday for the very first time in the brand-new Broadview Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. against visiting Boston University.