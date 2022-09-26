ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany basketball season may not start for another month, but it’s never too early to keep adding fresh young talent.

This weekend the Great Danes got a commitment from Camden High School Forward Cornelius Robinson. The two-star recruit helped lead the panthers to a Group two state championship last season and said he feels right at home committing to head coach Dwayne Killings and UAlbany.

“Really I was looking for that home feeling you know something that felt like family and I think I found that in UAalbany,” Robinson said. “I like to play really really hard and I think they’re building something there. I’m a high intensity type of player so, I think coach is going to get that out of me. They’re going to get a hard worker, a player that comes to work everyday and I want to give it my all. I’m gonna be a dog.”

Basketball season for UAlbany tips off November 7.