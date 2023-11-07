AMHERST, MA (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell in its season opener to UMass, 92-71.

Coach Dwayne Killings

“They broke the game open, I thought it broke our spirit. We couldn’t really get back into it. We were really good against two good programs in our scrimmages, we clawed through yhe games, but we couldn’t do that today.”



Key Stat Lines

Sebastian Thomas led all UAlbany players with 19 points, going 5-10 from the field and 3-4 from deep.

led all UAlbany players with 19 points, going 5-10 from the field and 3-4 from deep. Aaron Reddish led the team in with six rebounds, followed by Tyler Bertram with five. Reddish totaled eight points in the game, Bertram was the team’s second leading scorer with 11.

led the team in with six rebounds, followed by with five. Reddish totaled eight points in the game, Bertram was the team’s second leading scorer with 11. Freshman Jack Margoupis totaled eight second half points in his first collegiate game.

totaled eight second half points in his first collegiate game. The Great Danes shot 35.7% (20-56) from the field, going 9-26 from beyond the arc. UMass shot 43.4% (33-76) from the field and 45.5% (10-22) from three.



How it Happened: