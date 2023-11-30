ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team debuted the newly renovated Broadview Center with a double-digit victory over former America East rival Boston University behind five Great Danes scoring in double figures.



Coach Dwayne Killings

“Tonight was a lot of fun. When we started our day today, we talked about playing the right way and try to put out a performance that is appreciative of everybody’s hard work and sacrifice to get to this point of opening this building. Everyone’s efforts that have gone into our program are the reason we have the chance to play in a facility like this. I’m really proud of our guys. We can be a really dangerous team, and I think we have a lot of weapons. You look at a kid like Tyler Bertram , who hadn’t gotten off to the start he wanted, but he goes 6-10 today from three. I thought the crowd was great, and I think it was a small showing of what the energy can be like in this building. I think we can truly have a home court advantage. With our style of play, we’re trying to play fast, and we have some really talented guys, it’s really easy to cheer for us, and its a great building to be here with friends and family and enjoy the basketball season.



Key Stat Lines

Tyler Bertram led all scorers with 20 points, shooting 6-10 from behind the arc.

led all scorers with 20 points, shooting 6-10 from behind the arc. Sebastian Thomas recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points and dishing 10 assists.

recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points and dishing 10 assists. UAlbany’s bench contributed 39 of the team’s 86 points.

Jonathan Beagle and Amar’e Marshall each scored 14 points

and each scored 14 points Boston University scored 38 points in the paint

How it Happened:

The first ever bucket made in the new Broadview Center was made by UAlbany’s Sebastian Thomas .

. Boston carried a 9-7 advantage into the first media timeout. The Great Danes got out to an early 6-2 advantage thanks to threes from Thomas and Amar’e Marhsall, but the Terriers rode a 7-1 run into the break.

Boston extended the lead to four points by the next break in the action, 16-12. Tyler Bertram brought a spark off the bench, hitting a three just seconds after entering the game for the Great Danes.

brought a spark off the bench, hitting a three just seconds after entering the game for the Great Danes. UAlbany was able to re-capture the lead midway through the first, 17-16, after a three from Ny’Mire Little . The Great Danes started the game going 4-9 from deep.

. The Great Danes started the game going 4-9 from deep. With 3:47 remaining in the first, the scoreboard read 25-25 in favor of the Terriers. There were four ties and five lead changes up to that point in a back-and-forth game.

UAlbany dropped seven points in less than a minute to take a 34-28 lead with 1:03 remaining. Bertram hit a three, Aaron Reddish hit two free throws, and Jonathan Beagle hit in a jumper. After a missed opportunity at the line for BU, Ny’Mire Little dropped his second three of the night to push the tun to 10-0.

hit two free throws, and hit in a jumper. After a missed opportunity at the line for BU, dropped his second three of the night to push the tun to 10-0. The Great Danes would head into the locker room with a 37-28 following the run. Beagle led all scorers with 11 points, followed by Bertram with nine. The Great Danes shot 41.4% (12-29) from the field and 41.2% (7-17) from three in the first half. Boston shot 34.5% (10-29) from the field and went 3-8 from deep.

Boston came out of the locker room hot, keeping the Great Danes scoreless for nearly three minutes while going on a 5-0 run. UAlbany responded with a three from Marcus Jackson , followed by two jumpers from Thomas, to re-gain its nine-point advantage, 44-35.

, followed by two jumpers from Thomas, to re-gain its nine-point advantage, 44-35. The Terriers then went on a 10-1 run to tie the game at 45 with 13:21 remaining. A three from Bertram stopped the run and allowed the Great Danes to call a timeout. The run, fast, lasted just over two minutes.

The scoreboard read 56-53 in favor of the Great Danes with 7:56 remaining. An 8-1 run from UAlbany, five of which came from Bertram, helped open the lead back up.

Amar’e Marshall got the Broadview Center crowd on its feet with a posterizing dunk with just under six minutes remaining, UAlbany retaining a 66-55 advantage.

got the Broadview Center crowd on its feet with a posterizing dunk with just under six minutes remaining, UAlbany retaining a 66-55 advantage. Boston was forced to call timeout with 3:09 on the clock after Muneer Newton scored in the paint to increase the Great Dane lead back to 10, 71-61.

scored in the paint to increase the Great Dane lead back to 10, 71-61. Back-to-back threes from Marshall and Little pushed the UAlbany lead to 14 points, all but sealing the game with just over a minute remaining.

UAlbany shot 50% (13-26) from the field in the second half, going 7-15 from three. Boston shot 41.7% (15-36) from the field, going 1-6 from deep.

Next: The Great Danes stay home to play Dartmouth this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. The game is the third of a UAlbany tripleheader – featuring football’s Second Round FCS Playoff game at 12:00 p.m. and women’s basketball’s Siena Cup game at 5:00 p.m.