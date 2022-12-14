TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team collected its biggest win of the season Wednesday night with a 76-59 victory over Long Island University (LIU). The Great Danes rode a second have scoring wave to the win, shooting 61.5% from the field in the second half and outscoring LIU 44-28. Four Great Danes recorded double-digit scoring totals in Jonathan Beagle (17), Aaron Reddish (15), Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (13), and Malik Edmead (12).



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “I thought it was a good win for us, I thought in the second half we did some really good things… I thought our bench gave us really good minutes, Jonathan [Beagle] was terrific. Aaron [Reddish] gave us solid minutes, and Gerald [Drumgoole Jr.]. Now the question is if we can get it consistently… We have a great chance to carry this over when we go to Illinois and play two really good programs.”



Key Stat Lines

Jonathan Beagle led all UAlbany scorers with 17 points. He led the team in field goals (6), assists (5), and steals (3).

had his best day as a Great Danes to date, scoring 12 points off the bench. He played 26 minutes and dished out four assists. UAlbany finished shooting 47.3% (26-55) from the field and 23.5% (4-17) from three. LIU finished shooting 37.1% (23-62) from the field and 27.3% (3-11) from three.

UAlbany won the rebounding war, 43-33. Six Great Danes finished with 5+ rebounds.

The Great Danes finished with 17 assists, the Sharks dished out 12.

UAlbany had 19 turnovers compared to LIU’s 18.



How it Happened:

Marcus Jackson returned for the Great Danes after not playing since UAlbany’s matchup with Florida Atlantic, where he suffered a collarbone injury.

UAlbany grabbed a 23-20 advantage by the 7:49 mark, where Aaron Reddish was called for a technical foul after scoring a layup. At that point, he led all scorers with nine points.

The scoreboard read 45-43 in favor of UAlbany at the 12 minute mark. UAlbany outscored LIU 13-12 in the second half behind 55.6% shooting from the field to start, compared to LIU’s 33.3%.

An 11-0 scoring run gave the Great Danes their largest lead of the night midway through the second half, 13 points with the scoreboard reading 56-43.

Four Great Danes had already reached double-figures by the U8 media TO – Gerald Drumgoole Jr. (13), Aaron Reddish (15), Jonathan Beagle (12), and Malik Edmead (10).

UAlbany shot 61.5% (16-26) from the field and 28.6% (2-7) from three in the second half. LIU shot 31.3% (10-32) from the field and went just 1-7 from three.



Next: The Great Danes hit the road for a two game road series in Chicago, taking on Loyola Chicago on Sunday afternoon before playing Northern Illinois on Tuesday. Stay up to date with UAlbany men’s basketball by following the team on Twitter (@UAlbanyMBB) and Instagram (@ualbany_mbb) for all of the latest news and highlights throughout the season.