PROVIDENCE, RI (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell on the road to Big East foe Providence on Saturday afternoon, 93-55. The Great Danes could not get in a rhythm shooting, going just 19-67 (28.4%) throughout the game. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led all players with 19 points.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “The Providence men’s basketball program, led by one of the best head coaches in the country, they have a really good team… There’s a certain level of play you need to have when you come into buildings like this. I felt we had it for a little bit, eight or nine minutes, we got some loose balls and making some plays, hanging around… I thought they just wore us down; they broke us.”



Key Stat Lines

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the Great Danes with 19 points. He went 6-20 from the field and 5-14 from beyond the arc. He also had a team high in assists (3), blocks (2), and minutes (38).

Sarju Patel , back in the starting lineup, finished with eight points. He had a team-high eight rebounds.

Jonathan Beagle and Malik Edmead both finished with nine points. Edmead finished with a team-high five free throws made.

UAlbany shot just 28.4% (19-67) from the field and 20% (6-30) from three. Providence shot 54.8% (34-62) from the field and went just 4-19 from three.

Providence won the rebounding war, 48-30.

UAlbany was called for 22 personal fouls, Providence was called for 12.

Due to injury and illness, the UAlbany bench was limited to only eight dressed players.

How it Happened:

Providence held a 9-6 lead going into the first media TO. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had all six points for the Great Danes, going 2-3 from beyond the arc.

Aaron Reddish came into the game off the bench and provided an immediate spark, recording four points and a highlight reel block.

The Friars expanded the lead to 23-24 at the U8 media TO. UAlbany was just 6-21 from the field in the front half of the first, while Providence shot at a clip of 50%.

UAlbany went on a stretch midway through the first half shooting just 1-12 from the field.

Providence took a 42-25 halftime lead into the locker room. UAlbany shot just 27.3% (9-33) from the field and 14.3% (2-14) from three in the first half. Providence shot 55.6% (15-27) from the field and 25% (2-8) from three.

The Friars had 14 attempts at the free throw line in the first half, sinking 10. UAlbany had just five attempts, going 5-5. The Great Danes committed 13 personal fouls, the Friars were called for just five.

UAlbany started the second half better from the field, going 3-6 in the first four minutes. Both Sarju Patel and Gerald Drumgoole Jr. connected from beyond the arc.

The scoreboard read 67-42 in favor or Providence at the 11:58 mark of the second half. Malik Edmead and Drumgoole Jr. accounted for 12 of UAlbany's 17 points to begin the second frame.

With four minutes remining, Providence held a 36-point advantage, 84-48.

UAlbany shot 29.4% (10-34) from the field and 25% (4-16) from three in the second half. Providence shot 54.3% (19-35) from the field and 18.2% (2-11) from three.

Next: The Great Danes return home this upcoming Wednesday with a matchup against LIU at the McDonough Sports Complex on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College. Tip is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.