ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team wins its fourth-straight game, emerging victorious in a back-and-forth battle against Dartmouth behind a 24-point performance from Sebastian Thomas .



Key Stats

Sebastian Thomas led the team with 24 points, tying his season best, and six assists.

led the team with 24 points, tying his season best, and six assists. Jonathan Beagle recorded a season-best 14 boards.

recorded a season-best 14 boards. As a team, the Great Danes had 11 steals with 18 turnover points.

On the offensive glass, UAlbany tallied 12 offensive boards compared to Dartmouth’s four.

Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “It was truly a super Saturday for UAlbany Athletics. I don’t know if this was our best effort, but I’m really proud of our guys for grinding a really hard game out. We were making some mistakes, and I thought Dartmouth had a good game plan. I thought we made some really good winning plays, offensively and defensively, and we’ll take the win and run with it.



How it Happened

After winning the tip-off, UAlbany scored the first basket of the game, a layup by Sebastian Thomas .

. Both sides battled for momentum against strong defensive pressure with the Great Danes holding the slight advantage, leading 10-9 seven minutes into the contest.

UAlbany pushed ahead with an 8-2 scoring run to extend their lead, including three-pointers from Aaron Reddish and Ny’Mire Little .

and . Dartmouth tied the game at 18 after scoring seven consecutive points with eight minutes remaining in the first half.

The two sides traded points, but turnovers proved to be costly as neither side could break another deadlock, 29-29.

Going on a five-point run with buckets from Amar’e Marshall and Thomas, the Great Danes claimed the lead late in the first half. UAlbany held off a resurgent Big Green offense to lead 36-35 at the break.

and Thomas, the Great Danes claimed the lead late in the first half. UAlbany held off a resurgent Big Green offense to lead 36-35 at the break. Dartmouth scored a layup on their opening possession of the second half, marking the seventh lead-change of the contest.

The Dartmouth defense locked down, holding the Great Danes to a stretch of 2-7 shooting. The Big Green continued their momentum to build their biggest lead of the match, 45-41, seven minutes into the second half.

UAlbany surged to tie the game in the at 45 with 11 minutes remaining after a Little steal led to a Tyler Bertram three-point dagger.

three-point dagger. Dartmouth was quick to answer back with a five-point run to reclaim the lead just a minute later.

Following a driving layup by Marshall, the Great Danes took a 54-52 lead with less than eight minutes remaining.

With newfound momentum, UAlbany’s offense ignited for six consecutive points to take an eight-point lead, their largest of the evening.

Accurate shooting from the charity stripe by Thomas and Jonathan Beagle helped to maintain the lead late in the second half.

helped to maintain the lead late in the second half. The Great Danes held on to their lead for the victory, winning 73-68.

Next: UAlbany hosts SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday, December 5.