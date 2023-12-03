ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team wins its fourth-straight game, emerging victorious in a back-and-forth battle against Dartmouth behind a 24-point performance from Sebastian Thomas.
Key Stats
- Sebastian Thomas led the team with 24 points, tying his season best, and six assists.
- Jonathan Beagle recorded a season-best 14 boards.
- As a team, the Great Danes had 11 steals with 18 turnover points.
- On the offensive glass, UAlbany tallied 12 offensive boards compared to Dartmouth’s four.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “It was truly a super Saturday for UAlbany Athletics. I don’t know if this was our best effort, but I’m really proud of our guys for grinding a really hard game out. We were making some mistakes, and I thought Dartmouth had a good game plan. I thought we made some really good winning plays, offensively and defensively, and we’ll take the win and run with it.
How it Happened
- After winning the tip-off, UAlbany scored the first basket of the game, a layup by Sebastian Thomas.
- Both sides battled for momentum against strong defensive pressure with the Great Danes holding the slight advantage, leading 10-9 seven minutes into the contest.
- UAlbany pushed ahead with an 8-2 scoring run to extend their lead, including three-pointers from Aaron Reddish and Ny’Mire Little.
- Dartmouth tied the game at 18 after scoring seven consecutive points with eight minutes remaining in the first half.
- The two sides traded points, but turnovers proved to be costly as neither side could break another deadlock, 29-29.
- Going on a five-point run with buckets from Amar’e Marshall and Thomas, the Great Danes claimed the lead late in the first half. UAlbany held off a resurgent Big Green offense to lead 36-35 at the break.
- Dartmouth scored a layup on their opening possession of the second half, marking the seventh lead-change of the contest.
- The Dartmouth defense locked down, holding the Great Danes to a stretch of 2-7 shooting. The Big Green continued their momentum to build their biggest lead of the match, 45-41, seven minutes into the second half.
- UAlbany surged to tie the game in the at 45 with 11 minutes remaining after a Little steal led to a Tyler Bertram three-point dagger.
- Dartmouth was quick to answer back with a five-point run to reclaim the lead just a minute later.
- Following a driving layup by Marshall, the Great Danes took a 54-52 lead with less than eight minutes remaining.
- With newfound momentum, UAlbany’s offense ignited for six consecutive points to take an eight-point lead, their largest of the evening.
- Accurate shooting from the charity stripe by Thomas and Jonathan Beagle helped to maintain the lead late in the second half.
- The Great Danes held on to their lead for the victory, winning 73-68.
- Thomas led the team with 24 points, tying his season best, and six assists. Beagle recorded a season-best 14 boards.
Next: UAlbany hosts SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday, December 5.