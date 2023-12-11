BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany men’s basketball hangs with Temple in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase at the Barclays Center but falls short 78-73.
Key Stats
- Jonathan Beagle recorded a double-double, with 16 points and 15 rebounds
- Sebastian Thomas led UAlbany with 18 points
- Tyler Bertram scored 15 points
- The teams shots a combined 4-21 from three in the first half
- UAlbany outscored Temple 38-23 off the bench, and 11-3 in transition
How it Happened
- The University at Albany men’s basketball team made its first of two trips this season to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, playing first-time opponent Temple Sunday night as part of the NABC Brooklyn Showcase. The Great Danes arrived at Sunday’s matchup riding a five-game winning streak.
- UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings spent five seasons as an assistant coach at Temple under Frank Dunphy, helping guide the Owls to three NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Marshall scored on UAlbany’s first possession, after grabbing a rebound on Temple’s first shot, a three-pointer that missed the mark. Temple took their first lead of the evening when Hysier Miller drew a foul on a made layup and hitting the free throw.
- The teams traded scores until Temple built a small lead of four points, 10-6, with 16:33 remaining in the first half. Tyler Bertram hit a three two minutes later to put UAlbany up 11-10, but Temple shortly rebuilt its four-point lead.
- With 12:30 remaining in the first half, Ny’Mire Little tied the game at 15 on a transition layup following a block from Marshall. Neither team scored for the next three minutes of game time until Temple’s Zion Stanford hit two free-throws to put the Owls up 17-15. By this time, Temple had taken nine free-throws, making six, while UAlbany had yet to be sent to the charity stripe.
- After Sebastian Thomas hit a jumper to tie the game at 19, Temple went on a 6-0 run to lead 25-19. Miller had scored 15 of Temple’s first 25 points. Jonathan Beagle scored to end the run, closing the Great Danes back within four with 7:24 remaining in the half.
- UAlbany closed within two but Temple went on a 5-0 run to take a seven-point lead with 4:35 left before the break.
- At halftime, Temple held a 37-29 lead, having pulled away late in the first period. UAlbany had outshot and out-rebounded the Owls, but Temple capitalized on 13 first-half turnovers by the Great Danes to the tune of 14 points. Miller finished the first half with 18 points, while Beagle had scored eight and grabbed nine rebounds.
- The Great Danes opened the second half on a 5-0 run, closing within 37-34 in the first 45 seconds. Temple hit a three on their ensuing possession to end UAlbany’s early scoring burst. The basket kicked off a 7-0 run for the Owls over the next 1:22.
- With 14:24 remaining, Beagle hit a layup for his 10th and 11th points, securing his third double-double of the season.
- A layup from Aaron Reddish with 11:51 left in the game brought UAlbany back within four points, 55-51, prompting a Temple timeout. UAlbany kept their deficit within striking range before Temple pulled away to lead by eight, 63-55, with 6:55 to go.
- The Owls built a 10-point lead with 2:57 remaining in the second before UAlbany used a 6-0 run to close back within four with 1:09 to go. Temple went back ahead by seven before Little hit a three to close within four once again with just under nine seconds remaining. The Great Danes’ rally fell short and Temple held on to win by a final score of 78-73.
- Beagle finished the game with 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Thomas led all Great Danes with 18 points. Miller led all scorers in the game, finishing with 28 points, despite shooting just 3-9 from the floor in the second half.
UAlbany visits Drexel on December 16.