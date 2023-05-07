BURLINGTON, VT (NEWS10) — UAlbany makes up a four-goal deficit against two-seed Bryant but falls to the Bulldogs in a double-overtime thriller in the 2023 America East title game.



Key Stats

Alex Pfeiffer scored three goals and added one assist

scored three goals and added one assist Silas Richmond recorded a hat trick

recorded a hat trick Thomas Decker scored once with three assists

scored once with three assists Jake Piseno won five ground balls and caused five turnovers

won five ground balls and caused five turnovers Nick Karnes won 12 of 21 faceoffs

won 12 of 21 faceoffs Parker Emmett scored twice

scored twice UAlbany outshot Bryant 46-42 overall, but Bryant held a 5-0 shots advantage in overtime

Bryant won 41 ground balls to UAlbany’s 31

Head Coach Scott Marr : “We’re extremely proud of what we did. We put ourselves in a position to win a championship in double-overtime and we just fell one play short. Give Bryant credit and good luck to them in the NCAA Tournament. I couldn’t be prouder of our guys for all the adversity we went through with injuries throughout the course of the year. We played really, hard, it just didn’t happen today.”



How it Happened

For the 16th time in program history, the University at Albany men’s lacrosse program made an appearance in the America East final. Their opponent on Saturday in Burlington, Vt. was first-year America East member institution Bryant.