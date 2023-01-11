SMITHFIELD, R.I. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell into an early hole Wednesday night against new America East opponent Bryant, a deficit in which the team was unable to overcome. The Great Danes trailed by about 10 points for much of the first half before Bryant was able to increase the lead in the second with an 86-69 victory. Freshmen Jonathan Beagle (21 points) and Marcus Jackson (15 points) both had career nights for the Great Danes.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “Our defense was not good enough… We tried to make an adjustment to absorb their ability to isolate and their ability to drive. They proved their ability to make shots.”



Key Stat Lines

Jonathan Beagle led the UAlbany offense with a career-high 21 points. The four-time America East Rookie of the Week went 9-15 from the field, collecting four rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Marcus Jackson had a career-high 15 points in 28 minutes of action. He added four rebounds and two assists, going a perfect 6-6 from the field and 2-2 from three.

Sarju Patel went 4-8 from beyond the arc, finishing with 12 points.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. had a team-high six rebounds and a team-high five assists, finishing with six points.

had a team-high six rebounds and a team-high five assists, finishing with six points. UAlbany shot 44.3% (27-61) from the field and 29.2% (7-24) from three. Bryant shot 53.3% (32-60) from the field and 48.4% (15-31) from three.



How it Happened:

Bryant scored the first 11 points of the game, hitting three three-pointers, before an officials’ TO with 17:10 remaining.

After falling into a 14-2 hole, UAlbany was able to fight back to make the score 15-9 by the U12 media TO. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the team in scoring with five points, with buckets also coming Trey Hutcheson and Japannah Kellogg.

The Bulldogs pushed the lead back to 10 points, 28-18, by the U8 media TO. Jonathan Beagle and Marcus Jackson started to get into a rhythm for the Great Danes, scoring a combined nine points since the U12.

Back-to-back three pointers from Sarju Patel got UAlbany back to within eight, 37-29, with four minutes remaining in the half.

got UAlbany back to within eight, 37-29, with four minutes remaining in the half. Bryant took the eight-point lead into the locker room at the half, 44-36. UAlbany shot 48.3% (14-29) from the field and 30% (3-10) from three in the first half. Bryant shot 53.3% (16-30) from the field and 50% (9-18) from three.

Carrying Bryant’s offensive production in the first half was Antwan Walker (19 points) and Charles Pride (14 points).

UAlbany won the first half rebounding battle, 17-15. Both teams recorded six turnovers in the first half.

Bryant pushed the lead to 15 coming out of the locker room before a Patel three-pointer brought the score to 57-45, with a quick TO called by UAlbany with 16:17 remaining.

The lead was pushed back to 14 points, 64-50, with 12:14 on the clock.

By the U8, Bryant had its largest lead of the night – 17 points at 73-56.

UAlbany's Da'Kquan Davis and Bryant's Antwan Walker were both assessed technical fouls with 7:44 remaining.

and Bryant’s Antwan Walker were both assessed technical fouls with 7:44 remaining. UAlbany shot 40.6% (13-32) from the field and 28.6% (4-14) from three in the second half. Bryant shot 53.3% (16-30) from the field and 46.2% (6-13) from three.



Next: The Great Danes travel to Newark, New Jersey, to face NJIT this Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.