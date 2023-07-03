ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany Men’s basketball has been putting in some off season work with some of the old, and new faces to the team.

One of the area’s they’ve been working on other than the team chemistry on the floor, are the relationship’s off the court. An area that head coach Dwayne Killings believes that last season wasn’t the strong point of his team.

Building that chemistry early has brought some optimism about what can be expected from the Great Danes in 2023.

“I didn’t think we had the kind of deep relationships we needed to be a really strong team last year,” Killings said. “So, we’re spending time off the court, we’ve done some things already, we’ll have what we call mentality meetings on Sunday’s or culture meeting’s to talk about things that are most important to us, relationships, discipline, commitment, energy, trust, selflessness, toughness those things are really important to our program, but I think we need to define them and really understand them and really but into it. I’m excited! I think we have a lot of talent, there’s a lot of positive energy, I think guys are ready to work,” Killings added. “Its been a tough week with everything we’ve done on the floor, but what I see is versatility, talent, commitment and what I hear a lot from the guys on their own and in our conversations is this is all about winning which I’m really excited about.”