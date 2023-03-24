ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This weekend the UAlbany Men’s Lacrosse team has a big game against Vermont. It’s worth noting that recently, the Great Danes have not had the best success against the Catamounts. UAlbany has lost the last seven meetings and will aim to avoid an eighth on Saturday.

Despite their lack of recent success against the Catamounts, head coach Scott Marr believes his team has been competitive in these games and needs to play their brand of Lacrosse.

“Really play kind of within ourselves, and I think sometimes when you end up losing a couple of games and the playoff games we’ve lost to them, I think some guys try to do too much to make it happen, I think we just need to play within ourselves within our own game, within our own system and hopefully we do uh we do things the right way,” Marr said. “A lot of those games have been one goal, two goal’s you know, so we’re right there with them, and they’re a little different of a team this year, and so are we.”

The first face-off is at noon at Virtue Field on Saturday, March 25.