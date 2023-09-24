BALTIMORE, MD (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team was able to edge out Morgan State in double overtime to secure a 32-17 road win in the midst of a hurricane. Freshman running back Griffin Woodell played the hero in extra time, scoring on both of UAlbany’s offensive possessions to secure the win and push the Great Danes to 2-0 in FCS play.



Key Stat Lines



Head Coach Greg Gattuso : “It’s a great win. We didn’t play well in many ways, but for us to really suck it up you have to credit our defense for picking us up in the second half of that game – especially at the end at the goal line… The offense came through in overtime and had some big plays for us to get the win. Hard fought.”



How it Happened:

After holding Morgan State to a three-and-out to start, The Great Danes nearly scored on their first offensive possession of the game, but a fumble in the end zone led to a Morgan State touchback – giving the football back to the Bears.

The Great Danes officially took the lead with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter. Reese Poffenbarger found Julian Hicks on a 40-yard strike for the score, putting UAlbany up 7-0. The TD was the first of the year for Hicks, the only play of the scoring drive.

The second turnover of the game came with 9:37 remaining in the first half. The Great Danes coughed up the ball on a run at midfield, their second fumble of the night.

UAlbany pushed it to a two-score game in the final minutes of the first half, with John Opalko hitting a 41-yard field goal into the wind to make it 10-0.

Morgan State got on the board with 44 seconds remaining in the first half. Demier Shipley made a seven-yard diving catch on the neat side of the end zone for the score, making it 10-7 in favor of UAlbany.

The two foes combined for seven total punts in the third quarter, unable to move the ball in the slippery conditions.

Morgan State forced another turnover late in the game in their own territory. With just over three minutes remaining, a pass intended for UAlbany’s Hicks bounced into the air and was brought down by Morgan State’s Jordan Toles. The Bears would take over at the 30-yard line in their own territory.

The Great Dane defense held Morgan State on a fourth and four with a minute remaining in the game, giving the ball back to the UAlbany offense. On the very next play, the Great Danes fumbled the football in the rain, the fourth turnover and third fumble of the game, to give the Bears late life. Morgan State made it to the one-yard line with over 30 seconds remaining, but the UAlbany defense held the ball out of the end zone to force a field goal – tying the game, 10-10, and forcing overtime.

Morgan State scored on their first overtime possession. Quarterback Dominique Anthony rushed the ball in from the one-yard line to put the Bears up 17-10.

The Great Danes answered on their first possession. Poffenbarger found Griffin Woodell on the outside, cutting the corner and turning on the afterburners for the 14-yard score to force a second overtime.

UAlbany was handed the ball first in the second overtime. The drive lasted six plays before Woodell found the end zone once again, this time running it in from seven yards out.

The defense came out strong once again on Morgan State’s next possession, allowing just a single yard before forcing three-straight incompletions to seal the win.



Next: The Great Danes return home for the first time in over a month as the team hosts Villanova on Hometown Heroes Day next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game will mark the first CAA game of the season for UAlbany.