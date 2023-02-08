TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team’s season-worst skid continued Wednesday night. The Danes were overwhelmed by a Bryant University offensive attack that saw four players reach double figures. UAlbany didn’t do itself any favors from the field, shooting just 34.4%, and going 4-21 from beyond the arc en route to a 87-62 loss – the program’s eighth-straight defeat.

Key Stat Lines

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led all UAlbany scorers with 16 points, adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

led all UAlbany scorers with 16 points, adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. Japannah Kellogg had his best game as a Great Dane, finishing with 15 points and going 7-11 from the field with four rebounds.

had his best game as a Great Dane, finishing with 15 points and going 7-11 from the field with four rebounds. Aaron Reddish finished with 11 points in 21 minutes of action.

finished with 11 points in 21 minutes of action. Jonathan Beagle had a team-high nine rebounds, Marcus Jackson had a team-high four assists.

had a team-high nine rebounds, had a team-high four assists. UAlbany shot 34.4% (22-64) from the field and 19.0% (4-21) from three. Bryant shot 49.2% (29-59) from the field and 40.0% (10-25) from three.

Bryant won the rebounding war 39-36.

UAlbany finished with 12 turnovers, Bryant finished with 13.

How it Happened:

UAlbany went scoreless over the first four minutes of action, forcing Dwayne Killings to call a TO with the Great Danes down 12-0. Jonathan Beagle ended the scoreless drought on the next possession with a layup in traffic.

to call a TO with the Great Danes down 12-0. ended the scoreless drought on the next possession with a layup in traffic. The Great Danes got into a rhythm heading into the midway stages of the first half. UAlbany scored on back-to-back possession, a long jumper from Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and a three from Malik Edmead , to make bring the score to 18-9.

and a three from , to make bring the score to 18-9. Bryant pushed the lead to 19 points, 32-13, with 7:32 remaining in the first half. UAlbany started the game going just 5-20 from the field, and 1-7 from deep.

Bryant’s Antwan Walker was assessed a technical foul with 4:49 remaining in the first half, his third foul of the game.

Following the technical, the Great Danes hit four free throws in a row – two from Aaron Reddish and two from Gerald Drumgoole Jr. , before Reddish hit a three-pointer for a seven-point UAlbany swing.

and two from , before Reddish hit a three-pointer for a seven-point UAlbany swing. The Great Danes found themselves down 51-27 at the half after a buzzer-beating layup from Drumgoole Jr.

UAlbany shot 31.0% (9-29) from the field and went just 2-13 from three-point range in the first half. Bryant shot 47.2% from the field and went 6-15 from deep.

Bryant started the second half with an 8-4 run, forcing UAlbany to call TO following a dunk from Antwan Walker.

The Bryant lead hit 25 points at the U12 media TO, the scoreboard reading 64-39 in favor of the Bulldogs.

With six minutes remaining the Great Danes found themselves down 79-47.

Trey Hutcheson fouled out with 5:14 remining in the game.

fouled out with 5:14 remining in the game. UAlbany shot 37.1% (13-35) from the field and went just 2-8 from three in the second half. Bryant shot 52.2% (12-23) from the field and went 4-10 from three.

Next: The Great Danes hit the road to battle SUNY rival Binghamton on Saturday afternoon.