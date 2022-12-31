TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Men’s Hoops Falls at Home to UNH to Begin Conference Play
Score: New Hampshire 67, UAlbany 51
Location: McDonough Sports Complex on the campus of HVCC in Troy, N.Y.
Records: UAlbany (5-11, 0-1 America East) | New Hampshire (6-7, 1-0 America East)
Short Story: The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell to the University of New Hampshire Wildcats on New Year’s Eve by a score 67-51. UNH jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, establishing a 25-point lead by the half. UAlbany was unable to find a rhythm on the offensive side, while the Wildcats shot over 40% from beyond the arc to run up the score.
Head Coach Dwayne Killings: “There is a duty that we have as a program to get out and compete, play the right way. We did not do it… They broke us. They broke us at home, and that is unacceptable.”
Key Stat Lines
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the team in scoring with 15 points. The Rochester native shot 6-13 from the field and went 2-4 from deep. He had a team-high three steals.
- Da’Kquan Davis finished with 11 points on 5-14 shooting. He added a rebound, a steal, and an assist.
- Jonathan Beagle had a team-high three assists. He added five points and three rebounds.
- Tairi Ketner finished with the most rebounds, grabbing nine.
- UAlbany shot 35.2% (19-54) from the field and 23.1% (3-13) from three. UNH shot 44.4% from the field and 43.5% (10-23) from deep.
- UNH won the rebounding war, 37-36.
- UAlbany finished with 13 turnovers, UNH had 10.
How it Happened:
- Both teams started hot, with the Great Danes going 3-5 to begin and the Wildcats going a perfect 4-4, including three three-pointers. The score read 11-6 in favor of UNH by the first media TO.
- After starting hot, the shooting went cold for UAlbany – which went just one for its next eight.
- UNH pushed the lead to 19-8 by the U12 media TO. UAlbany had still yet to hit a long ball, going 0-3 from beyond the arc.
- The Great Danes experienced foul trouble early, with Gerald Drumgoole Jr. picking up his third personal with more than eight minutes remaining in the first half.
- The board read 23-8 by the U8 media TO with UAlbany on a five-minute scoring drought.
- UAlbany went a full six minutes without hitting a field goal midway through the first half.
- UNH had a 37-14 lead with 3:27 remaining in the half, with the team having gone 7-13 from deep.
- The Wildcats brought a 41-18 lead into the locker room at the half. UAlbany shot just 25% (7-28) from the field and went 0-7 from three in the first half. UNH shot 48.3% (14-29) from the field and shot 46.7% (7-15) from three.
- UNH only committed three turnovers in the first half, while UAlbany committed eight.
- Not much changed in the first five minutes of play in the second half. UAlbany outscored UNH 6-5 with layups from Drumgoole Jr. and Tairi Ketner and free throws (one each) from Drumgoole Jr. and Jonathan Beagle.
- UAlbany was able to trip the deficit to 28-48 at the U12 media TO thanks to a 6-0 run. The Great Danes were able to grab four steals in less than three minutes.
- The board read 56-34 in favor of the Wildcats by the U8 media TO. UAlbany was able to shoot 40% (6-15) in the front of the second half, while UNH shot 35.3% (6-17).
- With three minutes remaining UNH maintained a 20+ point advantage.
- UAlbany shot 46.2% (12-26) from the field and went 3-6 from three in the second half. UNH shot 40% (10-25) from the field and went 3-8 from three.
Next: The Great Danes travel to America East foe UMBC on Thursday for a 7:00 p.m. tip.