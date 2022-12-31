TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Men’s Hoops Falls at Home to UNH to Begin Conference Play

Score: New Hampshire 67, UAlbany 51



Location: McDonough Sports Complex on the campus of HVCC in Troy, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (5-11, 0-1 America East) | New Hampshire (6-7, 1-0 America East)



Short Story: The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell to the University of New Hampshire Wildcats on New Year’s Eve by a score 67-51. UNH jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, establishing a 25-point lead by the half. UAlbany was unable to find a rhythm on the offensive side, while the Wildcats shot over 40% from beyond the arc to run up the score.



Head Coach Dwayne Killings : “There is a duty that we have as a program to get out and compete, play the right way. We did not do it… They broke us. They broke us at home, and that is unacceptable.”



Key Stat Lines

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the team in scoring with 15 points. The Rochester native shot 6-13 from the field and went 2-4 from deep. He had a team-high three steals.

led the team in scoring with 15 points. The Rochester native shot 6-13 from the field and went 2-4 from deep. He had a team-high three steals. Da’Kquan Davis finished with 11 points on 5-14 shooting. He added a rebound, a steal, and an assist.

finished with 11 points on 5-14 shooting. He added a rebound, a steal, and an assist. Jonathan Beagle had a team-high three assists. He added five points and three rebounds.

had a team-high three assists. He added five points and three rebounds. Tairi Ketner finished with the most rebounds, grabbing nine.

finished with the most rebounds, grabbing nine. UAlbany shot 35.2% (19-54) from the field and 23.1% (3-13) from three. UNH shot 44.4% from the field and 43.5% (10-23) from deep.

UNH won the rebounding war, 37-36.

UAlbany finished with 13 turnovers, UNH had 10.



How it Happened:

Both teams started hot, with the Great Danes going 3-5 to begin and the Wildcats going a perfect 4-4, including three three-pointers. The score read 11-6 in favor of UNH by the first media TO.

After starting hot, the shooting went cold for UAlbany – which went just one for its next eight.

UNH pushed the lead to 19-8 by the U12 media TO. UAlbany had still yet to hit a long ball, going 0-3 from beyond the arc.

The Great Danes experienced foul trouble early, with Gerald Drumgoole Jr. picking up his third personal with more than eight minutes remaining in the first half.

picking up his third personal with more than eight minutes remaining in the first half. The board read 23-8 by the U8 media TO with UAlbany on a five-minute scoring drought.

UAlbany went a full six minutes without hitting a field goal midway through the first half.

UNH had a 37-14 lead with 3:27 remaining in the half, with the team having gone 7-13 from deep.

The Wildcats brought a 41-18 lead into the locker room at the half. UAlbany shot just 25% (7-28) from the field and went 0-7 from three in the first half. UNH shot 48.3% (14-29) from the field and shot 46.7% (7-15) from three.

UNH only committed three turnovers in the first half, while UAlbany committed eight.

Not much changed in the first five minutes of play in the second half. UAlbany outscored UNH 6-5 with layups from Drumgoole Jr. and Tairi Ketner and free throws (one each) from Drumgoole Jr. and Jonathan Beagle .

and free throws (one each) from Drumgoole Jr. and . UAlbany was able to trip the deficit to 28-48 at the U12 media TO thanks to a 6-0 run. The Great Danes were able to grab four steals in less than three minutes.

The board read 56-34 in favor of the Wildcats by the U8 media TO. UAlbany was able to shoot 40% (6-15) in the front of the second half, while UNH shot 35.3% (6-17).

With three minutes remaining UNH maintained a 20+ point advantage.

UAlbany shot 46.2% (12-26) from the field and went 3-6 from three in the second half. UNH shot 40% (10-25) from the field and went 3-8 from three.



Next: The Great Danes travel to America East foe UMBC on Thursday for a 7:00 p.m. tip.