ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the start of the UAlbany women’s basketball season approaches, the reigning America East champions are ready, with a bulk of players from last season returning.

It is worth mentioning the Danes were picked to finish in first place in the America East preseason poll, receiving seven first-place votes. In addition, returning starters Helene Haegerstrand and Kaylor Cooper made the Preseason All-Conference team.

They will play a pivotal part in the offense that averaged 57 points per game last year. In addition, coach Mullen believes the offense is determined to take a bigger step forward in 2022.

“You know we just really move the ball, and we play really unselfishly,” said Mullen. “I think our biggest focus right now is just to continue to take our offense to the next level in terms of details and reading the defense. For me, just kind of stepping aside and being less ‘coach-y’, and let them make the reads and play off of each other, and then we really want to focus on getting better in our transition offense and transition defense to score a little bit more,” she added.

Mullen and the Danes will open the season against Merrimack on Friday, November 11. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM.