MOSCOW, ID (NEWS10) — The No. 5 University at Albany football team made more history on Saturday night, taking down the #4 Idaho Vandals 30-22 in the FCS National Quarterfinals. It was a record-setting night for the Great Danes, with three UAlbany records getting shattered in the historic win.



With #1 South Dakota State’s victory over #8 Villanova, the Great Danes will now set their sights on the Jackrabbits in the FCS National Semifinal next weekend. The game will be played at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota, on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. EST.



Key Stat Lines

Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger had a record-breaking day, throwing for 341 yards and three TDs. He broke the UAlbany record for single-season total offensive yards (3,380 set by Jeff Undercuffler in 2019) as well as the UAlbany career record for touchdown passes (59 set by Jeff Undercuffler, 2019-21).

had a record-breaking day, throwing for 341 yards and three TDs. He broke the UAlbany record for single-season total offensive yards (3,380 set by Jeff Undercuffler in 2019) as well as the UAlbany career record for touchdown passes (59 set by Jeff Undercuffler, 2019-21). Brevin Easton had a career day for the Purple and Gold, hauling in all three TD passes from Poffenbarger. The stud wideout finished the night with 228 yards.

had a career day for the Purple and Gold, hauling in all three TD passes from Poffenbarger. The stud wideout finished the night with 228 yards. Running back Griffin Woodell rushed for 98 yards on 21 attempts, adding a late TD to seal the game.

rushed for 98 yards on 21 attempts, adding a late TD to seal the game. Anton Juncaj broke the UAlbany single-season sacks record (14.5 set by Eli Mencer in 2019) after forcing a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

broke the UAlbany single-season sacks record (14.5 set by Eli Mencer in 2019) after forcing a fumble late in the fourth quarter. Dylan Kelly led the defense with seven total tackles, five of which were solo.



How it Happened:

The Vandals were given the ball to start the game on offense and immediately made their way into UAlbany territory on a 55-yard kickoff return. The UAlbany defense held them to a field goal attempt, which went wide from 45 yards out.

Idaho scored first with 9:02 remaining in the first quarter. Gevani McCoy found Jordan Dwyer for a 36-yard reception and scored to make it 7-0.

The Great Danes tied the game on their next possession. Reese Poffenbarger unleashed a dime downfield to Brevin Easton , who beat his defender for a 64-yard touchdown to tie the game. The score marked the eighth straight game Easton recorded at least one receiving touchdown.

unleashed a dime downfield to , who beat his defender for a 64-yard touchdown to tie the game. The score marked the eighth straight game Easton recorded at least one receiving touchdown. UAlbany attempted a 51-yard field goal with just under four minutes remaining, but the kick fell well short.

On the ensuing possession for Idaho, the Vandals took a 10-7 lead after a 45-yard field goal from Ricardo Chavez.

Idaho made it 16-7 with 9:21 remaining on a five-yard rush up the middle from Anthony Woods to complete a three-play, 29-yard drive. The Vandals were given favorable field possession after a 73-yard punt return set them up in UAlbany territory. The extra point was blocked by UAlbany’s Aamir Hall .

. Poffenbarger showed his elusiveness in the pocket later in the second quarter, spinning out of two potential sacks to find Easton once again on a 39-yard TD strike to bring the score to 16-14

Poffenbarger officially broke the UAlbany single-season total offensive yards record later in the second quarter, passing a mark set by Jeff Undercuffler (3,380 total yards) in 2019.

The Vandals attempted a 52-yard field goal with time expiring at the end of the first half, but the attempt was no good. Idaho brought its 16-14 lead into the locker room with the Great Danes set to receive the ball to start the third quarter.

UAlbany finished the first half with 229 total offensive yards. Idaho finished with 257.

Idaho’s Chavez missed his fourth field goal of the night (including the extra points) early in the third, hitting the crossbar on a 52-yard attempt.

Momentum swung back in Idaho’s favor with 9:12 remaining in the third on a fumble from Griffin Woodell in Vandal territory, the first turnover of the night.

in Vandal territory, the first turnover of the night. The Vandals extended the lead to 19-14 with 4:38 on the clock in the third after Chavez hit a 24-yarder. The UAlbany defense stood tall, limiting Idaho to just three points after a first and goal from the UAlbany eight-yard line.

John Opalko made it a two-point game once again after making a 22-yard field goal with 11:07 remaining in the game, 19-17.

made it a two-point game once again after making a 22-yard field goal with 11:07 remaining in the game, 19-17. UAlbany took its first lead of the night with 4:38 remaining. Poffenbarger found Easton for their third TD of the night on a 30-yard strike in the back of the end zone, 23-19. The Great Danes went for two but failed to convert.

The game changed when, on the ensuing Idaho drive, Anton Juncaj got to the quarterback to force a fumble at midfield. Elijah Hills recovered the ball at the Idaho 45-yard line. The sack was Juncaj’s 15 th of the year, passing Eli Mencer’s record of 14.5 recorded in 2019.

got to the quarterback to force a fumble at midfield. recovered the ball at the Idaho 45-yard line. The sack was Juncaj’s 15 of the year, passing Eli Mencer’s record of 14.5 recorded in 2019. Griffin Woodell ripped a 29-yard run on UAlbany’s next possession to essentially seal the game, 30-19, with 46 seconds remaining.

ripped a 29-yard run on UAlbany’s next possession to essentially seal the game, 30-19, with 46 seconds remaining. The Vandals were able to kick a 49-yard field goal to make it 30-22 with 25 seconds remaining. Idaho attempted an onside kick but was unsuccessful – closing the game out for UAlbany.

UAlbany will play #1 Seed South Dakota State next Friday night at 7:00 p.m. EST in the NCAA FCS National Semifinal. The game will take place in Brookings, South Dakota.