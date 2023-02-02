ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The start of the 2023 football college season is still months away, but there’s already some optimism around the University at Albany team after head coach Greg Gattuso announced this year’s recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday afternoon.

The Danes add 19 newcomers – eight transfers and 11 freshmen – and a pair of those transfers are highly-touted defensive backs expected to make an immediate impact on a defense that finished second-to-last in the Colonial Athletic Association in scoring average last season.

Cornerback Aamir Hall was a two-year starter at the University of Richmond, and an FCS freshman all-American. Meanwhile, DaeSean Winston is an FBS transfer; he spent five seasons at Temple University.

They not only bring valuable experience to the secondary, but much-needed depth as well.

“These two have great experience, and have great talent,” said head coach Greg Gattuso. “And the big thing in all positions is having guys…more than (just) the starters…that can play. You know, we see that on our defensive line. And I think that’s true in the secondary too. I think we wear down a little bit if we play the same three, four guys all the time. And I think we have great competition back there. We have a great group of corners; Aamir’s a great add to that, and I think the safety room…it got better with DaeSean. And I think, you know, we’re gonna be good on defense.”

UAlbany opens up its’ season August 26 at home against Fordham University.

For a full list of new additions to the Great Danes’ roster, see below.

Transfers

Ben Eisenhower – OL – Lackawanna College

2nd Team Division All-Star

Mr. PA Football Nominee

Team Captain

Aamir Hall – CB – University of Richmond

FCS Freshman All-American

CAA Rookie of the Week Recipient

Two Year Starter at Richmond

106 Tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 2 Forced Fumbles, and 19 Pass Break-Ups

Nate Larkins – RB – Bentley University

Two Year Starter at Bentley University

1,370 yards rushing and 16 TDs

First Team All-NE10

Trey Lindsey – QB – Auburn University

2,200 Yards and 24 TDs as a High School Senior

School Record Holder for TDs and Passing Yards

Conference Player of the Year

Michel Lucien – LB – Monroe Community College

2022 Junior College All-American

Team Captain

Two Year Starter at Monroe College

85 Tackles, 12 TFLs

Ondre Toland – OL – Monroe Community College

All-Conference

Team Captain

East Hartford High School All-Conference Selection

Levi Wentz – WR – Old Dominion University

1 st Team All-Conference

Team All-Conference 1 st Team All-District

Team All-District Big 33 Selection

DaeSean Winston – S – Temple University

Three Time Letterman

Four Time AAC All-Academic Team Selection

Composite Three-Star Safety out of High School

Freshmen

Troy Berschwinger – LB – Guilderland High School (NY)

Section 2 Defensive Player of the Year

Third Team All-State

Team Captain

Sean Dugery – OL – Haverford High School (PA)

Three Year Starter

1st Team All-Inter Academic League

2nd Team All-Delco

2nd Team All-Mainline

Dillon Dunathan – LB – Damascus High School (MD)

Two Time 1st Team All-State

Two Time All-County MVP

1st Team All-Met

2022 State Champion

Neco Eberhardt – DL – Aliquippa High School (PA)

Four Year Starter

Two Time 1st Team All-State

2021 State Champion

Two Time WPIAL Champion

Joey Koch – ATH – Mahopac HS (NY)

Team Captain

2nd Team All-State LB

1,597 Rushing Yards and 22 TDs as a Senior

Nolan Latulippe – OL – Champlain Lennoxville (QC)

1st Team All-League

Team Captain

Two Sacks Allowed as a Senior

Joey McMahon – OL – St. Joseph’s Prep (PA)

Two Time State Champion

2nd Team All-Philadelphia

2nd Team All-State

Jordan Rae – QB – Christian Brothers Academy (NY)

State Champion

Team Captain

Two Time All-Central New York

5,700 Career Passing Yards and 70 TDs to just 9 INTs with 12 Rushing TDs

Anthony Schrom – OL – Shaker HS (NY)

Multi-Sport Athlete

Team Captain

All Conference – New York Section 2

Cam Stodghill – S – LaSalle Institute (NY)

All-State Honorable Mention

1st Team All-Region and All-Conference

7 INTs as a Senior

King Tshiama – DL – Quince Orchard High School (MD)

Two Time State Champion

Team Alberta U17 & U18 All-Star

