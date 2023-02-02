ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The start of the 2023 football college season is still months away, but there’s already some optimism around the University at Albany team after head coach Greg Gattuso announced this year’s recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday afternoon.
The Danes add 19 newcomers – eight transfers and 11 freshmen – and a pair of those transfers are highly-touted defensive backs expected to make an immediate impact on a defense that finished second-to-last in the Colonial Athletic Association in scoring average last season.
Cornerback Aamir Hall was a two-year starter at the University of Richmond, and an FCS freshman all-American. Meanwhile, DaeSean Winston is an FBS transfer; he spent five seasons at Temple University.
They not only bring valuable experience to the secondary, but much-needed depth as well.
“These two have great experience, and have great talent,” said head coach Greg Gattuso. “And the big thing in all positions is having guys…more than (just) the starters…that can play. You know, we see that on our defensive line. And I think that’s true in the secondary too. I think we wear down a little bit if we play the same three, four guys all the time. And I think we have great competition back there. We have a great group of corners; Aamir’s a great add to that, and I think the safety room…it got better with DaeSean. And I think, you know, we’re gonna be good on defense.”
UAlbany opens up its’ season August 26 at home against Fordham University.
For a full list of new additions to the Great Danes’ roster, see below.
Transfers
Ben Eisenhower – OL – Lackawanna College
- 2nd Team Division All-Star
- Mr. PA Football Nominee
- Team Captain
Aamir Hall – CB – University of Richmond
- FCS Freshman All-American
- CAA Rookie of the Week Recipient
- Two Year Starter at Richmond
- 106 Tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 2 INTs, 2 Forced Fumbles, and 19 Pass Break-Ups
Nate Larkins – RB – Bentley University
- Two Year Starter at Bentley University
- 1,370 yards rushing and 16 TDs
- First Team All-NE10
Trey Lindsey – QB – Auburn University
- 2,200 Yards and 24 TDs as a High School Senior
- School Record Holder for TDs and Passing Yards
- Conference Player of the Year
Michel Lucien – LB – Monroe Community College
- 2022 Junior College All-American
- Team Captain
- Two Year Starter at Monroe College
- 85 Tackles, 12 TFLs
Ondre Toland – OL – Monroe Community College
- All-Conference
- Team Captain
- East Hartford High School All-Conference Selection
Levi Wentz – WR – Old Dominion University
- 1st Team All-Conference
- 1st Team All-District
- Big 33 Selection
DaeSean Winston – S – Temple University
- Three Time Letterman
- Four Time AAC All-Academic Team Selection
- Composite Three-Star Safety out of High School
Freshmen
Troy Berschwinger – LB – Guilderland High School (NY)
- Section 2 Defensive Player of the Year
- Third Team All-State
- Team Captain
Sean Dugery – OL – Haverford High School (PA)
- Three Year Starter
- 1st Team All-Inter Academic League
- 2nd Team All-Delco
- 2nd Team All-Mainline
Dillon Dunathan – LB – Damascus High School (MD)
- Two Time 1st Team All-State
- Two Time All-County MVP
- 1st Team All-Met
- 2022 State Champion
Neco Eberhardt – DL – Aliquippa High School (PA)
- Four Year Starter
- Two Time 1st Team All-State
- 2021 State Champion
- Two Time WPIAL Champion
Joey Koch – ATH – Mahopac HS (NY)
- Team Captain
- 2nd Team All-State LB
- 1,597 Rushing Yards and 22 TDs as a Senior
Nolan Latulippe – OL – Champlain Lennoxville (QC)
- 1st Team All-League
- Team Captain
- Two Sacks Allowed as a Senior
Joey McMahon – OL – St. Joseph’s Prep (PA)
- Two Time State Champion
- 2nd Team All-Philadelphia
- 2nd Team All-State
Jordan Rae – QB – Christian Brothers Academy (NY)
- State Champion
- Team Captain
- Two Time All-Central New York
- 5,700 Career Passing Yards and 70 TDs to just 9 INTs with 12 Rushing TDs
Anthony Schrom – OL – Shaker HS (NY)
- Multi-Sport Athlete
- Team Captain
- All Conference – New York Section 2
Cam Stodghill – S – LaSalle Institute (NY)
- All-State Honorable Mention
- 1st Team All-Region and All-Conference
- 7 INTs as a Senior
King Tshiama – DL – Quince Orchard High School (MD)
- Two Time State Champion
- Team Alberta U17 & U18 All-Star
