ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team, in the words of the great Willie Nelson, is “on the road again.”

The Great Danes departed from campus for South Dakota Thursday morning for their first-ever semifinal appearance in the FCS playoffs, and were sent off in style.

A number of fans lined Collins Circle in a huge send-off for the team as they boarded their buses.

Not that UAlbany needed any more motivation for Friday night’s semifinal game with South Dakota St., but the Danes got some from a fan base that has rallied around them amid their greatest season in program history.

“It means everything, man,” said junior wide receiver Roy Alexander. “Really enjoy having the fans out here, man. Just knowing that we’ve got all this support and love back at the crib, it’s just gonna make it way better when we get this ‘dub this weekend.”

It’s the team’s ninth away game of the season. With journeys to Marshall University, Idaho and Hawaii all under their belt, they’re trying to treat this trip to Brookings, South Dakota like any other this year.

“I mean, it’s only 3 1/2 hours (by plane), so that’s kind of light for us, honestly,” joked graduate defensive lineman Joseph Greaney. “Most of the trips have been much longer. This is uncharted territory. We’ve never been here before, but it’s just…it’s so exciting to get this opportunity, and to keep playing into December. You know, we’re…we’re truly lucky.”

The Danes were 4 1/2-point underdogs at Idaho last Saturday; that clearly didn’t matter. They’re now 20 1/2-point road ‘dogs against the Jackrabbits, and that’s just adding fuel to their competitive fire.

“They think little of us, so we’re gonna come in and show ’em,” said Greaney. “It’s gonna be a dog fight, so we’re gonna show ’em what we can do.”

“We try to use it to our advantage,” added senior wide receiver Brevin Easton. “Like, if teams are…overlooking us, or underestimating us, we definitely…like to wake people up that are sleeping on us. We’re not scared of anyone. We played Baylor last year; they were a top-ten team. We’ve done a lot of different things (this year), so it’s just another game, honestly.”

One challenge that may go overlooked has been the team’s quicker turnaround than usual. After not returning from Idaho last week until noon on Sunday, the team was put into the first of the two semifinal games. But the Danes aren’t letting that phase them.

“I was really disappointed…to play the late game on the west coast and be forced into a Friday night game is tough,” said head coach Greg Gattuso. “But, it’s just one more piece of adversity that we have to rally around. And, I mean, if anybody can handle it, it’s us. We’ve traveled everywhere. They feel good. We’re not gonna let it get in our heads. We’re just gonna go play football.”

UAlbany is less than 24 hours from making more history with a potential berth in the FCS championship game. Kickoff against the reigning champion Jackrabbits Friday night is set for 7:00, and the game will air on ESPN2.