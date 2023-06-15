ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany Football team took part in some late spring cleaning in downtown Albany Thursday afternoon in conjunction with Hood’s House of Hoops.

A large portion of the team, including members of the coaching staff, helped clean first and second street in addition to other surrounding areas as a part of a community clean-up event. Giving back is something the players and coaches believe is a necessity in the capital region.

“I think it’s awesome to give back to your community no matter where you are and what you’re doing,” said Ozzie Hutchinson. “I think as football players, we have a platform that we stand on, and I think it’s awesome that people in the community get to see us out here and look to us as a positive outlet.”

For associate head coach Jared Ambrose, giving back is something he holds close to his heart.

“Think it’s a necessity. I feel blessed every day that I get to work at UAlbany,” Ambrose said. “Our players feel blessed that they get to represent us, so to be able to get out in the community and provide hope for local kids, I think it’s vital, and I think the more we can do it, the more we can raise this community up.”