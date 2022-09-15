ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team certainly didn’t do themselves any favors with their early-season schedule. Having already played a nationally ranked Baylor University team, and a Football Championship Subdivision-ranked University of New Hampshire squad, the Great Danes hit the road again this week to meet up with an explosive Fordham University team.

At 2-0 on the year, the Rams boast the sixth-best scoring offense in the FCS, averaging 50.0 points per game. They’re led by fifth-year senior quarterback Tim DeMorat, who sits fourth in all of college football in passing yards.

However, the Danes have proven they offer some firepower as well. Freshman quarterback Reese Poffenbarger is coming off a 300-yard all-purpose game Saturday. Over 100 of those yards came through the air to breakout senior tight end Thomas Greaney.

Albany head coach Greg Gattuso believes his offense, complemented by Greaney and a some rising skill position players, can hang with the Rams.

“When you have a tight end with the speed he has, and the athleticism…I mean, he caught a deep ball, a short ball and ran, made a diving catch; I mean, he really is…a high-quality player for us,” said Gattuso. “And our whole receiving core you’re just starting to see…the explosiveness, and, you know, right now (Todd) Sibley’s ran real well, which is great. And we’re searching…somebody’s got to really step up at the second back position, and I think we’ll be pretty darn good on offense.”

Kickoff Saturday in the Bronx, N.Y., is set for 1:00 p.m.