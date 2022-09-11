ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team battled back in its first home, and conference, contest of the year, but ultimately fell short to the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. Penalties proved to be costly for the Great Danes in the first half, amassing six for a total of 59 yards.



Key Stat Lines

Coach Greg Gattuso : “Gotta give New Hampshire credit, they kept possession of the ball in critical moments. I’m very disappointed in our first half. It falls on me to get the team to come out of the gates better, and we did not do that. We played undisciplined, a lot of penalties, a lot of mistakes… I want to thank our fans for coming out and supporting us, they were fantastic tonight.”

How it Happened:

On UNH’s first offensive possession, the Wildcats marched 88 yards on 12 plays to score the first TD of the game. Max Brosmer found Joey Corcoran for a two-yard pass in the back-left corner of the end zone. The drive lasted 9:02.

UAlbany attempted a field goal within the final minute of the first quarter, but the kick rang off the right post and went wide.

UNH scored their second TD of the game to take a 14-0 lead with 4:35 remaining in the first half. Dylan Laube ran it to the left side from two yards out for the score. The drive lasted 11 plays spanning 75 yards and covering 6:11 of clock.

On the last play of the half, kicker John Opalko got the Great Danes on the board with a 36-yard field goal.

At the end of the first half, UAlbany amassed six penalties for 59 yards, while UNH only had one penalty for 15 yards.

UAlbany finished with 177 yards of offense in the first half, UNH finished with 144.

After the UAlbany defense held UNH on their opening drive of the second half, the Great Danes muffed the punt return to give the Wildcats the ball in the red zone. UNH scored on the following play, a nine-yard rush by Laube, to take a 21-3 lead.

UAlbany found the end zone with 5:33 remaining in the third quarter when Todd Sibley ran it in on a direct snap from 15 yards out. The UAlbany drive lasted nine plays and covered 79 yards and 4:06 of clock. The TD made it 21-10 in favor of UNH

The Great Danes scored with 2:47 remaining in the game on a 29-yard TD strike to Thomas Greaney to make the score 21-16. The UAlbany drive lasted just 1:54 and covered 91 yards on eight plays. UAlbany went for the two-point conversion, but did not succeed.

UNH marched right down the field on their next possession, driving 75 yards on three plays. The score came off of a 37-yard rush from Laube.

UAlbany scored once more in the closing minutes when Poffenbarger found Greaney on a 10-yard pass for his second receiving TD of the night. UAlbany drove it 75 yards on six plays to once again make it a one-score game, 28-23.



Next: The Great Danes hit the road next weekend to play non-conference opponent Fordham in the Bronx. Game time is set for 1:00 p.m. Keep up with all of the latest news, highlights, and insights on UAlbany football by following the team on Twitter and Instagram and by using the hashtags #UAUKNOW and #WinTheDay.