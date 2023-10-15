DURHAM, N.H. (NEWS10) — The No. 24 University at Albany football team had the offense firing in a shootout against CAA foe New Hampshire, but came up just short on the road, 38-31.
Key Stat Lines
- Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger had a strong showing for the Great Danes, throwing for 373 yards, four TDs, and two interceptions. It was the second-highest yardage total in a single game of his career, and the third time he threw for four TDs.
- Poffenbarger’s favorite target was wideout Julian Hicks, who enjoyed his best career game in the Purple and Gold. Hicks finished with 162 yards, the first time he has over broken the 100-yard barrier. He also hauled in two TD passes from 75 and 32 yards out. The 75-yard reception was the longest offensive play for the Great Danes this season.
- Brevin Easton followed closely behind, posting his own 100-yard receiving game after finishing with a total of 106. Easton also brought in two long TD passes from Poffenbarger, one from 50 yards out and one from 38 yards out.
- Dylan Kelly led the defense in tackles, finishing with 11 total (six solo) and one TFL. Anton Juncaj and William Martin III also finished with one TFL each.
- Ghassan Chehade posted his first career interception, pulling down a jump ball at the line late in the second quarter – leading to a UAlbany field goal before the half.
How it Happened:
- New Hampshire won the coin toss and chose to defer to the second half, giving the Great Danes the ball to start the game.
- The Wildcats were able to strike first on their opening drive, marching 65 yards on eight plays to take a 7-0 lead with 9:32 remaining in the first half. Quarterback Max Brosmer went 5-7 on the drive, running it in himself from two yards out to cap it and take the early lead.
- On the ensuing drive, the Wildcats forced the first turnover of the day with an interception off of Reese Poffenbarger. Noah Palm came down with the ball, returning it to midfield to give UNH strong starting field position. The home team went for it on a 4th-and-4 from the UAlbany 35-yard line, but the UAlbany defense was able to force the turnover on downs.
- The offense responded by tying the game on their next possession. The Great Danes went 70 yards on five plays, highlighted by a 50-yard TD toss from Poffenbarger to Brevin Easton, who clawed his way into the end zone from the 10-yard line. The scoreboard read 7-7 with 2:11 remaining in the first.
- The Wildcats found their offensive rhythm again midway through the second quarter, taking a 14-7 lead with 7:06 remaining following a 10-play 80-yard drive. Brosmer connected with wideout Logan Tomlinson on a 19-yard back-shoulder strike for the score.
- It took the Great Danes exactly one play to answer. After getting the ball at the 25-yard line following the TD, Poffenbarger found Julian Hicks on a deep ball for 75 yards and the score to tie the game, 14-14.
- The Great Danes had an opportunity to take a lead with 2:36 remaining in the first half, but kicker John Opalko pushed a 30-yard attempt wide left.
- The UAlbany defense recorded its first turnover of the day moments later, with William Martin III getting pressure on Brosmer and Ghassan Chehade pulling down a jump ball at the line for the first interception of his career.
- Opalko was given redemption following the turnover, sending a 26-yarder through the uprights to give the Great Danes a 17-14 lead with 19 seconds remaining in the first half.
- The Great Danes went into the locker room with 255 yards of offense displayed in the first half. The defense limited the Wildcats to 182 yards. The defense also held star running back Dylan Laube to three rushes for 18 yards.
- After forcing a three-and-out to start the second half, the Great Danes took a 24-14 lead following another long TD pass to Brevin Easton. Poffenbarger, tossing his third TD of the afternoon, found the wideout on a 38-yard strike to increase the lead to two scores to start the third quarter.
- The scoreboard moved to 21-24 after the Wildcats responded with a solid drive, going 67 yards on 13 plays for the score. Dylan Laube carried the ball in from five yards out, leaving 5:45 on the clock in the third.
- UNH tied the game, 24-24, with 3:03 remaining in the third following a 25-yard field goal from Nick Mazzie.
- The Wildcats made it 17 unanswered points on their next offensive possession when Brosmer found Tomlinson once again, this time on a 53-yard haul to the house, to make it 31-24 with 1:11 remaining in the third.
- The Great Danes broke the scoring drought early in the fourth. Tossing his fourth TD of the afternoon, Poffenbarger found Julian Hicks on a 32-yard pass for the score to tie the game at 31-31. It was Hicks’ second scoring catch, bringing him well over 150 yards on the day.
- UNH converted on a big drive midway through the fourth, taking a 38-31 lead. Brosmer tossed his third TD of the afternoon, this time to TE Colby Ramshaw, for six yards and the score on a 3rd-and-1 with 7:08 remaining. The drive consumed 3:34 of clock with the Wildcats marching 57 yards on 10 plays.
- The Great Danes were given life with a minute remaining in the game, down seven, with the offense at the 50-yard line, but the Wildcat defense came away with a huge interception on a deep ball in the end zone to seal the game.