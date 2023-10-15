DURHAM, N.H. (NEWS10) — The No. 24 University at Albany football team had the offense firing in a shootout against CAA foe New Hampshire, but came up just short on the road, 38-31.



Key Stat Lines

Quarterback Reese Poffenbarger had a strong showing for the Great Danes, throwing for 373 yards, four TDs, and two interceptions. It was the second-highest yardage total in a single game of his career, and the third time he threw for four TDs.

Poffenbarger's favorite target was wideout Julian Hicks, who enjoyed his best career game in the Purple and Gold. Hicks finished with 162 yards, the first time he has over broken the 100-yard barrier. He also hauled in two TD passes from 75 and 32 yards out. The 75-yard reception was the longest offensive play for the Great Danes this season.

Brevin Easton followed closely behind, posting his own 100-yard receiving game after finishing with a total of 106. Easton also brought in two long TD passes from Poffenbarger, one from 50 yards out and one from 38 yards out.

Dylan Kelly led the defense in tackles, finishing with 11 total (six solo) and one TFL. Anton Juncaj and William Martin III also finished with one TFL each.

Ghassan Chehade posted his first career interception, pulling down a jump ball at the line late in the second quarter – leading to a UAlbany field goal before the half.



How it Happened: