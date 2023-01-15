NEWARK, NJ (NEWS10) —

Drumgoole Jr. Leads with 29, Great Danes Fall on the Road to NJIT

Score: NJIT 74, UAlbany 67



Location: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey



Records: UAlbany (6-14, 1-4 America East) | NJIT (5-12, 2-2 America East)



Short Story: The University at Albany men’s basketball team fell on the road Saturday night to the NJIT Highlanders, 67-74. The score was tied after the first half of three, but solid shooting from the Highlanders in the second half put the home team up by double-digits – a deficit the Great Danes were unable to overcome. UAlbany entered the game with only seven dressed players, using a short bench throughout the contest. The loss is the first the Great Danes have suffered at the hands of the Highlanders, having gone 10-0 in all previous contests.



Key Stat Lines

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led all players with 29 points. UAlbany’s leading scorer knocked down five three-pointers and led the team in assists (5) and steals (2). He was the only Great Dane to play all 40 minutes.

led all players with 29 points. UAlbany’s leading scorer knocked down five three-pointers and led the team in assists (5) and steals (2). He was the only Great Dane to play all 40 minutes. Da’Kquan Davis finished with 19 points, entering into the starting lineup one again. The graduate student had 14 first-half points, finishing the night with four three-pointers. He finished with a team-high nine rebounds.

finished with 19 points, entering into the starting lineup one again. The graduate student had 14 first-half points, finishing the night with four three-pointers. He finished with a team-high nine rebounds. Freshman Jonathan Beagle was the final UAlbany player in double figures, finishing with 11 points. The big man finished with eight boards to end the game.

was the final UAlbany player in double figures, finishing with 11 points. The big man finished with eight boards to end the game. UAlbany shot 39.7% (23-58) from the field and 37% (10-27) from three. NJIT shot 42.9% (24-56) from the field and 46.7% (7-15) from three.

UAlbany won the rebounding war, 39-37.

The Great Danes had 12 turnovers, the Highlanders had just eight.



How it Happened: