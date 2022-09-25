ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team collected its first win of the 2022 campaign on Saturday afternoon. The Great Danes took down the CCSU Blue Devils by a score of 45-26. Running back Todd Sibley rushed for nearly 200 yards, and both Thomas Greaney and Joey Carino finished with two touchdowns each. Defensively, Joseph Greaney had a 77-yard fumble recovery and score, the first defensive touchdown of the season.



Key Stat Lines

Coach Greg Gattuso : “We needed a win. We knew that, we talked about that as a team. One win leads to two wins, and we had to get the first one. Overall, I feel we played well… I thought the defense started to play better… All in all, we needed a win. We went out and played a fairly clean game, but not clean enough yet. Very happy to get the win.”



How it Happened:

The Great Danes struck on the very first play of the game. From his own three-yard line, Todd Sibley ripped a 97-yard TD run to put UAlbany up 7-0.

ripped a 97-yard TD run to put UAlbany up 7-0. CCSU responded on their first offensive possession, marching 69 yards on 13 plays for the TD. Nasir Smith ended the drive on a four-yard run. The PAT was missed to the left, giving UAlbany a 7-6 advantage.

UAlbany scored on their next possession to push the lead to 14-6. Joey Carino took a direct snap, running it in four yards to the right side of the end zone. The drive itself lasted just five plays, covering 75 yards. UAlbany extended the lead to 17-6 by the 13-minute mark of the second quarter. John Opalko hit a 29-yard field goal following a 10-play 79-yard drive.

took a direct snap, running it in four yards to the right side of the end zone. The drive itself lasted just five plays, covering 75 yards. UAlbany extended the lead to 17-6 by the 13-minute mark of the second quarter. hit a 29-yard field goal following a 10-play 79-yard drive. CCSU scored another TD with 5:33 remining in the first half, a 17-yard pass from Shon Mitchell to Erik Surratt, to make the score 17-12. The ensuing two-point conversion was blown up by linebacker AJ Mistler . The drive lasted 12 plays and covered 68 yards.

. The drive lasted 12 plays and covered 68 yards. Just before halftime, UAlbany struck again. Another direct snap to Carino from the two-yard line was all it took to cap a 13-play 55-yard drive, putting UAlbany up 24-12 heading into the locker room.

UAlbany took total control of the game on CCSU’s first offensive possession. On a 4 th -and-7 in UAlbany territory, Elijah Hills forced a fumble which was recovered by Joseph Greaney . Greaney took it 77 yards to the house to put the Great Danes up 31-12.

-and-7 in UAlbany territory, forced a fumble which was recovered by . Greaney took it 77 yards to the house to put the Great Danes up 31-12. With close to six minutes remaining in the third, UALbany pushed the lead to 38-12. Poffenbarger found tight end Thomas Greaney in the end zone on a 22-yard strike. The drive lasted seven plays and covered 77 yards.

in the end zone on a 22-yard strike. The drive lasted seven plays and covered 77 yards. CCSU scored on their next possession. On the first play of the drive, Mitchell found a wide-open Erik Surratt for a 65-yard score. CCSU completed a successful two-point conversion to make the score 38-20.

CCSU forced a turnover late in the fourth, forcing a strip sack on Tyler Szalkowski . The ball was recovered on UAlbany’s 14-yard line. The Blue Devils would convert that turnover into points a few minutes later, scoring on a nine-yard run from Malik Thomas. The PAT was no good, making the score 45-26 in favor of UAlbany.



Next: The Great Danes enter their bye week in week five. After a week off, the team hits the road for conference action against new CAA member Monmouth on Saturday, Oct. 8. Keep up with all of the latest news, highlights, and insights on UAlbany football by following the team on Twitter and Instagram and by using the hashtags #UAUKNOW and #WinTheDay.