ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Through three games, it appears that the University at Albany football team has the makings of something special on offense. But the defense needs to shape up for the Great Danes to earn their first win of the season Saturday against Central Connecticut State University.

An 11-point fourth-quarter lead quickly evaporated for the Danes in their week three, 48-45 loss at Fordham University.

After allowing 606 total yards of offense to the Rams, head coach Greg Gattuso voiced his concerns about the defense allowing too many big plays, primarily two 50-yard bombs from Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat to Cody Garrett in the fourth quarter, one of which was a touchdown strike.

At practice Wednesday, junior defensive back Larry Walker Jr. said a lot of the issues on the defense come from that unit simply not being on the same page.

“We’ve been focusing on a lot of communication…not just the players, the coaches, but like, as a program,” said Walker Jr. “A lot of the times they (Fordham) scored, we had miscommunication, and it was just busted coverages, and busted run gaps. A lot of times we were getting tired, and like, a lot of time we were like, missing energy. We figured out a way this week actually, like, when we’re tired, and we’re gassed a little bit, we gotta keep having that energy, because that energy’s going to pull us away in games.”

Albany has a prime opportunity to earn a win Saturday against a Blue Devils squad that is also winless on the year. Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 3:30 p.m.