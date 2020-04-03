UAlbany Coach Brown reminds basketball fans that cancer hasn’t stopped

Albany, NY — The lights on the court have dimmed, games are cancelled, and no fans are pouring into the arena to cheer on the best college basketball teams in the nation. But cancer hasn’t stopped, so University at Albany Men’s Basketball Coach Will Brown and his wife Jamie have donated

$10,000 to the American Cancer Society’s continuing efforts to fight this disease. Plus, the Browns are challenging their fellow basketball coaches and fans nationwide to join them.

This weekend, when college basketball fans would have been watching the best of the best advance through the Final Four to the ultimate National Championship, Coach Brown is asking coaches and fans to instead fill out a different kind of bracket at www.crowdrise.com/cvcfinalfour, where the loser is cancer.

“When we learned just how much cancer patients are being impacted by COVID-19, we knew we had to

do something,” says Will and Jamie Brown. “We know these are unprecedented times on so many

different levels, but it’s incredibly comforting to know the American Cancer Society continues to fight

cancer and support patients no matter what.”

During this unprecedented time, the American Cancer Society is serving isolated and anxious cancer patients — answering tough questions and solving complex problems related to access to treatment. Although the Society’s spring fundraising events have been postponed, critical and lifesaving cancer research and advocacy continues.

“We are so grateful for the way the Browns have stepped up to meet an enormous need, in the true spirit of Coaches vs. Cancer,” said Anthony Marino, interim executive vice president for the American Cancer Society. “The generosity of coaches, athletes, and fans is powerful and will help our communities recover.”

Since March 8, the Society has received more than 25,000 calls to the 24/7 cancer helpline, with questions like:

· “Is going to treatment work the risk of getting infected? Or should I delaychemo?”

· “My treatment was postponed, what do I do?”

· “I’m a cancer survivor that works in a healthcare field. Is it safe for me to go towork?”

Coach Brown announced his gift after a phone call with his fellow college coaches where he was honored by Society CEO Gary Reedy with The Champion Award, an honor bestowed on coaches who have shown extraordinary leadership and commitment to the Society’s mission. For over 15 years, Brown has been a leader in this fight – since the inception of Albany’s Coaches vs. Cancer Basket “Ball”.

Coaches vs. Cancer is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs. Now more than ever, Coaches and their supporters are stepping up to make a difference.

Coach Brown invites all to join in his efforts to continue the fight against cancer, at www.crowdrise.com/cvcfinalfour.