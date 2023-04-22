ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Short Story: Men’s lacrosse hangs tight with #19 Yale in the first half but falters in the second half to fall 14-6 in the latest match against the Bulldogs ahead of Sunday’s Senior Day.

Key Stats

Silas Richmond scored two goals

UAlbany outshot Yale 45-36, including 25-18 in the first half

Yale took 25 shots on goal to UAlbany’s 22

Yale won 41 ground balls to UAlbany’s 34

Yale goalkeeper Jared Paquette recorded 16 saves

Head Coach Scott Marr: “I thought it was a good effort. We allowed just five goals in the first half. Yale’s goalkeeper had 13 saves in the first half, but I thought we were right there and that we had some good looks. We didn’t bury the ball. We had some odd-man rushes and didn’t capitalize on some of our breaks. Our defense really gave us a chance, but unfortunately, we started a man-down in the third quarter and they scored, and we just didn’t generate enough offensively in the second half. Again, I thought we played hard, and I thought Jack played well in goal, and defensively to hold Yale to five goals in the first half was a really good effort.”

How it Happened

The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team continued its four-game home stand on Friday night, welcoming #19 Yale to Casey Stadium for the first time since the 2019 season. The Bulldogs had each of the previous four against the Great Danes and represented the team’s penultimate non-conference opponent of the 2023 regular season before #15 Penn visits Albany next Wednesday.

Yale jumped out to an early lead when Thomas Bragg and Matt Brandau scored with 12:56 and 10:57 on the clock, respectively, to put the Bulldogs up 2-0. Thomas Decker scored, unassisted with 6:38 to go to put UAlbany on the board for the first time.

Eighteen seconds later, Yale scored again, when Brandau found Leo Johnson for Johnson’s first of five goals on the evening. Johnson scored again two-and-a-half minutes later to put Yale up three, 4-1.

Peter Salit scored his ninth goal of the season, unassisted, to end Yale’s brief run and cut the lead back to two to start the second quarter. Lyons scored again with 10:33 left before halftime. Seven minutes passed without a score until Graydon Hogg scored, unassisted, with 3:31 on the clock to keep UAlbany within two.

Yale took the same 5-3 score into the break. UAlbany had outshot the Bulldogs 25-18 in the first half and had won seven of 11 faceoffs, including five of six in the first quarter. Yale goalkeeper Jared Paquette had made 14 stops in the first half to keep UAlbany’s offense at bay.

Yale opened with two goals in the first four-plus minutes to start the third quarter, before Silas Richmond put away a setup from Declan Palandjian for his first of two goals on the evening. Yale scored the next three to take a 10-4 lead with 5:23 left in the third.

Richmond scored once more for UAlbany in the third quarter before the Bulldogs opened the fourth on another 3-0 run, to lead 13-5 with 4:49 remaining in the game. Jacob Moran scored his third goal of the game with 4:20 remaining, before one final goal from Lyons with 1:05 on the clock to clinch the victory for the Bulldogs, 14-6.

UAlbany finished the game outshooting Yale 45-36, but the Bulldogs put 25 shots on target compared to UAlbany’s 22. Paquette finished with 16 saves on the evening, and Yale bounced back at the faceoff X to win 10 of 13 in the second half, including all seven in the third quarter.

Next: UAlbany hosts Merrimack on Sunday for Senior Day.