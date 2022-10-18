ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re just 21 days away from the start of college basketball season in the Capital Region.

UAlbany enters year two of the Dwayne Killings era and returns seven players from last season. One of which is America East Rookie of the Year Justin Neely. In addition, Trey Hutcheson will bring some experience after starting in some games in 2021.

As far as what the Danes will bring to the hardwood this season, there are two traits they want to emulate. That’s toughness and showing grit.

“We had a team meeting, and our team said they wanted to be tough and gritty. So as coaches, we’ve challenged them every day on that so, when we don’t see it reflected in practice, we stop and say that’s not tough and gritty, this is what it has to be,” Killings said. “Versatile is who we are. If we’re going to win basketball games, we really have to play into that every day defensive and offensively. Our ability on offense to take our defense to offense is going to probably be where our team success is going to come from.”

UAlbany will hold exhibitions with Skidmore and Saint Rose before starting their regular season on November 7 against Townson.