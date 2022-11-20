ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany women have won three straight to start the season without some key starters seeing any time on the floor. Injuries to those key starters and a lackluster shooting performance resulted in the Danes falling to Colgate 55-41.

The Colgate Raiders showed they came to play and got off to a fast start taking the lead in the first quarter after Albany jumped ahead 5-0 early. Alexa Brodie changed that with a big three-point shot to put the Raiders up 9-5. Brodie finished the game with 15 points and seven rebounds.

However, the Danes showed some fight when Freja Werth got under the basket and finished strong, but they still trailed at the end of the first. She finished with 17 points shooting 53% from the floor.

The Colgate defense did not let up, as Morgan McMahon picked the pocket of Grace Heeps and took it the other way for an easy two points that helped the Raiders take a 30-18 lead at halftime.

Both teams struggled to score in the next frame. Colgate scored just nine points, and the Danes finished with five, but that didn’t stop Morgan McMahon from hitting a buzzer-beater three as the quarter came to a close putting them up 39-23.

When the fourth quarter came around, UAlbany tried to close the gap, but they didn’t have enough time.