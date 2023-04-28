ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany men’s lacrosse team visits Binghamton for its 2023 regular-season finale with the three-seed in the America East Tournament on the line.

Leading the Pack

UAlbany is 0-3 on the road this season; Binghamton is 2-2 at home

Binghamton ranks second in the America East in scoring offense; UAlbany ranks sixth

Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East in scoring defense; UAlbany ranks sixth

UAlbany leads the America East in caused turnovers per game

UAlbany ranks sixth nationally in clear percentage

Jake Piseno leads the America East and ranks second nationally in caused turnovers per game

Binghamton ranks ninth nationally in man-up offense

Binghamton’s Matthew DeSouza ranks sixth nationally in faceoff percentage

Scouting Binghamton

The Bearcats host UAlbany in just their fifth home game of the 2023 season and are 8-4 this year overall while going 4-2 against America East opponents. Binghamton was picked to finish fifth in the 2023 America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll after going 5-9 in 2022, earning the two-seed in the America East Tournament, and falling in the semifinal round to UMBC, 7-6. Since the start of the 2022 season, Binghamton has gone 3-6 at home. Matthew Keegan and Thomas Greenblatt have each scored more than 50 points, while Matthew DeSousa holds a narrow lead over Vermont’s Tommy Burke for the top faceoff-winning percentage in the conference at .638. UAlbany is 18-4 lifetime against Binghamton, including 9-2 in Vestal, but Binghamton ended UAlbany’s nine-game winning streak in the series last season.

Last Time vs. Binghamton

March 19, 2022, | UAlbany hosted its 2022 America East opener against Binghamton last weekend, falling to the Bearcats 18-10. It was the first loss against Binghamton since 2011, and the first loss at home in the series since 2004. Binghamton scored the first three goals of the game but UAlbany closed within two at halftime after trailing by as many as five in the first half. Binghamton, however, righted the ship and outscored UAlbany 11-5 in the second half to claim their fourth victory in the series since 2002.

Last Time Out

The Great Danes played their 10th and final game at home of the 2023 regular season, welcoming #12 Penn to Casey Stadium for the second-straight year, for the second-ever matchup against the Quakers in Division I era program history. UAlbany jumped out to a five-goal lead mid-way through the second quarter before Penn closed the first half on a 5-0 run to tie the game at eight after the break. Penn outscored UAlbany 6-3 in the second half to win 14-11. The Quakers won 20 of 29 faceoffs but committed 23 turnovers.

Around the America East

The field for the 2023 America East Tournament has been set, with UAlbany securing the fourth and final position after defeating Merrimack 13-11. Two-time defending champion Vermont has clinched first place and hosting privileges for the second-straight season and remains unbeaten in conference with one game remaining. Bryant and Binghamton join the Catamounts and Great Danes in the field, with the Bulldogs locked into the second seed. Binghamton and UAlbany will play for the three- and four-seeds on Saturday.

