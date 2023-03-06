LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A trio of Siena Basketball standouts were honored on Monday with Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference honors. Jackson Stormo was named a Second Team All-MAAC honoree, while Javian McCollum earned Third Team acclaim, and Michael Eley was a unanimous selection to the MAAC All-Rookie Team.

This marks the second straight year in which Siena has boasted a MAAC Second, Third, and All-Rookie Team honoree. By virtue of being named to the MAAC All-Rookie Team, Eley automatically advances to the MAAC Rookie of the Year ballot. The league’s major award winners – Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, and Coach of the Year – will be announced at the MAAC Postseason Awards Show which airs live from the Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. on ESPN3.

Stormo fulfills his Preseason Second Team All-MAAC expectation while earning postseason all-conference honors for the first time in his career. The Santa Barbara, California native was named the MAAC Player of the Week on Jan. 9 and averaged a team-high 17.0 points while shooting 64% from the field during the team’s seven-game win streak earlier this season. The graduate student forward enters the MAAC Tournament ranking fourth in the league in blocks (1.2), seventh in both field goal (.512) and free throw (.806) percentage, and ninth in offensive rebounding (2.3). Stormo has appeared in 30 games (29 starts) while averaging 12.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. He has scored in double figures a team-high 23 times to date, highlighted by three 20-plus point performances.

A breakout sophomore season has yielded Third Team All-MAAC acclaim for McCollum. The Fort Myers, Florida standout was a two-time MAAC Player of the Week (Nov. 14, Nov. 28) this season. McCollum has appeared in 26 games (24 starts) and currently ranks second in the MAAC in free throw percentage (.884), and sixth in both scoring (15.6) and assists (3.7). He has posted a team-high 12 20-plus point scoring efforts, highlighted by a career-high 30-point performance Thursday vs. Manhattan.

A standout freshman campaign led to a no-doubt MAAC All-Rookie Team selection for Eley. The Fort Wayne, Indiana product currently leads the conference with six MAAC Rookie of the Week awards, which marks the most by a Siena player since Jalen Pickett earned the honor a league-record 11 times during the 2018-19 season. Eley leads the Saints’ second unit averaging 9.2 points in 20.8 minutes over 28 games (one start). He has scored in double figures 13 times, including a pair of 20-point performances off the bench.

Stormo, McCollum, and Eley all played an integral role in Siena wrapping up its program-record fifth straight top-three MAAC finish. The Saints will now look to capitalize on that success as they begin their quest for a seventh MAAC Tournament Championship this week in Atlantic City. The fourth-seeded Saints open against No. 5 seed Niagara in the MAAC Quarterfinals Thursday at 9:30 p.m. at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.