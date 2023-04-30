ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — University at Albany football tight end Thomas Greaney has officially signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League. A senior tight end from Bedford, Mass., Greaney was the top target for the Great Dane offense in 2022. He recorded 50 receptions for 693 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, all of which led the team. His touchdown total was tied for second in the CAA. Four times he had games in which he scored multiple (2) touchdowns. He surpassed the 100-yard mark three times, with a season-high 126 yards coming in the Great Danes’ final home game against Maine, a 23-21 win in which the TE also recorded a touchdown.



“Everyone here at UAlbany football are very happy to see Thomas sign with the Cleveland Browns and get the opportunity to play in the NFL,” said Head Coach Greg Gattuso . “Thomas has worked extremely hard to reach this point and I feel very strongly that he earned a spot on the Browns’ roster. We wish him the best of Luck on his journey!”



Racking up a long list of accolades, Greaney finished the year as a member of the All-CAA First Team. He was also named a STATS Perform FCS Second Team All-American and was named to the Phil Steele/Draft Scout 2022 All-American Second Team Offense.



Greaney becomes the 19th player in UAlbany history to sign an NFL contract.