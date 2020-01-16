The UAlbany women come up short to New Hampshire

by: UAlbany Athletics

Records: New Hampshire (5-12, 2-3 AE), UAlbany (6-11, 2-2 AE)

Short Story: Despite a career-high 12 rebounds from Amanda Kantzy and a game-best 20 points from Alexi Schecter, the University at Albany women’s basketball team fell, 48-47, on a last-second shot to visiting New Hampshire.

Key Stats

  • Alexi Schecter led the way with 20 points and notched three rebounds.
  • Amanda Kantzy tallied seven points and a career high 12 rebounds.
  • Patricia Conroy chipped in with six points.
  • Lucia Decortes notched five points and recorded three rebounds.
  • New Hampshire outscored UAlbany in the fourth quarter 15-8.

Recap
The University at Albany women’s basketball team came up short in a 48-47 defeat to New Hampshire, that was propelled by a layup with two seconds left of play.

Paced by Schecter’s 20-point performance and a career high 12 rebounds by Kantzy, the Great Danes led throughout the majority of the contest. UAlbany had a 47-46 advantage with 36 seconds remaining, but Wildcats regained possession with two seconds remaining and were able to convert on a layup opportunity.

In the first quarter, New Hampshire got off to a quick 2-0 start on a field goal in the paint. The two teams went on a back and forth trend from that point on, until the Wildcats took a 10-7 lead at the 3:51 mark. Schecter tied the game up at 10 converting on three straight free throws, and Patricia Conroy eventually gave UAlbany a 15-14 lead converting on a three-pointer with five seconds left.

In the second, New Hampshire regained a slight 16-15 lead after converting on two free throws at the 5:52 mark. The two teams traded points for most of the quarter, either ending in a tie of a slim UAlbany lead. Lucia Decortes tied the game up at 23 with 2:15 remaining, and Khepera Stokes gave the Great Danes a 25-23 heading in to halftime after converting on a field goal in the paint with a minute remaining. 

UAlbany surged to a 35-24 lead in the third after an 8-0 run that was sparked by a Kantzy layup. Conroy hit her second three-pointer of the game in that span, and the Great Danes eventually saw their lead extend to 35-23 at the 7:06 mark. From that point forward, New Hampshire continued to climb back. The Wildcats scored four quick points after the big UAlbany scoring run, and cut the deficit to 35-29 with 4:40 remaining. Back-to-back layups by Decortes and Izzy Om kept the Great Danes ahead in double digits, but the Wildcats continued to respond back. New Hampshire eventually trimmed the lead to 39-33 heading into the fourth.

In the fourth, the Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run of their own and tied the game up at 39 at the 8:13 mark. Schecter put the Great Danes back ahead 41-39, but New Hampshire knotted the contest up once again. The back and forth trend continued once again which only saw UAlbany up 47-45 through the final minute of play. New Hampshire’s Ashley Storey drew a foul and converted on her first free throw attempt to make the score 47-46 with 36 seconds remaining. The Wildcats eventually regained possession with two seconds remaining and converted on a layup to secure the 48-47 win.

Next
The Great Danes will host rival Stony Brook on Saturday, January 18 at 2 pm. The game is the centerpiece of the University’s celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day. 

