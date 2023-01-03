LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jim Jabir has stepped aside from the Siena women’s basketball team while he is under investigation for allegedly making racist and misogynistic comments. Since that time, interim head coach Terry Primm has led Siena to two straight conference wins.

Primm took over as head coach on December 30, when the Saints played Rider and won. As of January 1, he’s won two straight games as interim head coach. Primm said despite the noise surrounding the team right now during the investigation, stepping into the role of head coach has been a smooth transition.

“The beauty of being at a place like Siena is that I don’t know if I have to handle it,” Primm said. “I think the support is tremendous, the love is tremendous, and all I had to do is step in and play my role, so it was easy from that perspective. You know we always have this phrase next person up, and that’s what this was about, you know, just step up and do what he trained us to do,” Primm added.

Coach Primm and the Saints’ next game is on Thursday, January 5, against Fairfield. The game will start at 7 PM.