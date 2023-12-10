ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Preseason All-Conference selections Mika Adams-Woods and Chad Venning combined for 43 points on 17-21 shooting as St. Bonaventure reclaimed the Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup with an 89-56 decision over Siena Basketball at the Reilly Center.

The Cincinnati transfer Adams-Woods scored a game-high 23 points on a perfect 9-9 shooting including 4-4 from three for surging St. Bonaventure (7-2) which has won five straight, the last four of which have all come by 25 or more points. The Morgan State transfer Venning added 20 points on 8-12 shooting for the Bonnies which shot 55% as a team.

Siena (2-8, 1-1) has a balanced scoring effort, with seven players scoring between 6-9 points. Mason Courtney and Michael Evbagharu were the high scorers with nine points apiece.

The teams battled to an 11-all tie seven minutes in, before St. Bonaventure got rolling offensively. The Bonnies shot 59% from the field in the first half including 7-12 from three to fuel an 18-4 run to close out the stanza and take a 46-25 lead at the break.

The Saints got no closer than 19 early in the second half as St. Bonaventure pulled away to reclaim the Cup. The home team has now prevailed in five straight and seven of the past eight Br. Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cups overall.

Siena will now have its longest in-season break between games due to final exams. The Saints return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 19 when they host Cornell in their final non-conference home game at MVP Arena.